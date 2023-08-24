Yang Yan - Talented Painter
Yang Yan, known by the spiritual name Da Jue and the pen name Du Yi, was born in Qinghai Province, China, in 1958. During his childhood, he started speaking late, causing his family to suspect he was mute. However, his talent for painting was revealed at the age of 4, earning him the nicknames "The Divine Brush of Ma Liang" and "The Reincarnation of the Ink-Splash Immortal."
He has inherited the foundational genes of Chinese painting, deciphered the codes of landscapes, reorganized the history and theories of painting, and authored more than 30 collections. His creative genres include landscapes, flowers, figures, tributes, seascapes, and various series such as Baidu, among others. He is skilled in calligraphy and excels in inscriptions. His work extends to photography, installation, performance, conceptual art, architecture, ceramics, and more. His splash-ink and splash-color techniques, both in grand and miniature forms, and his expressive style, have made significant contributions to the development and transformation of Chinese landscape painting. He has traveled to every province in China and over 60 countries and regions around the world to sketch, study, organize exhibitions, and lecture. He has held 37 solo exhibitions, and his works have been promoted, auctioned, and collected by hundreds of institutions and media outlets. His participation in various charitable donations is immeasurable, including donating works to the Asian Games, Olympic Games, Youth Games, Winter Olympics, and serving as an art consultant for the London Olympics.
Recently, there was an opening ceremony for the giant scroll of "World Peace Journey Across Five Continents" in Times Square, New York. The work will continue to be created during a touring exhibition around the world. Numerous media critics have reported that Yang Yan, known as Da Jue, is a "humanitarian" painter, a renowned contemporary Chinese painter-monk, and a mythical figure in ink, described as a genius, maverick, and strong talent of the East. He has been honored with the "Outstanding Human Artist Gold Award" and the "Peace Educator" title, jointly awarded by three United Nations organizations.
For more details, refer to the partial biography of Shi Da Jue, Fa Kai, Miao Yan (secular names Yang Yan, Du Yi, Yang Yi), encompassing both his monastic and secular artistic life.
