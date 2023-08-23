Chief Justice Receives Award for Reentry Work

Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy holding the ICJA Judicial Award next to ICJA President-Elect Phil Nunes.

Supreme Court of Ohio Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy has long championed the need for services and resources to help people return to society after they have been incarcerated. That advocacy was recently recognized.

Chief Justice Kennedy received the 2023 Judicial Award from the International Community Justice Association (ICJA) during its annual research conference in Cleveland. The ICJA promotes public safety through evidence-based practices for people transitioning out of the criminal justice system through community-based services, including treatment, housing assistance, and employment. The judicial award is given to an active or retired jurist who promotes and furthers community justice through active support and leadership in community programming.

“This award recognizes that the judge’s participation in positive outcomes for our communities does not end at sentencing, but begins there,” said Chief Justice Kennedy to the more than 250 community corrections, reentry, and behavioral health officials who attended from across the country. “It is an acknowledgement of the role of the judiciary in helping formerly incarcerated individuals, who have been restored to community life, live a life restored.”

In one of her first acts as chief justice this year, she created the Supreme Court Reentry Task Force. The multidisciplinary group was established to analyze the needs, services, and practices between courts and the reentry population. The task force is working to identify evidence-based best practices with a holistic approach to improve outcomes for imprisoned or jailed people. The representatives from state and local agencies include judges, law enforcement, and community health and rehabilitation partners.

“Justice-involved people need to know that there is help waiting for them. With that knowledge comes hope. Hope provides the bridge from incarceration to full participation in community and family life,” Chief Justice Kennedy said in expressing appreciation to the group.

The task force includes two subcommittees – prison reentry and jail release – that examine the different needs required by each population. The task force is expected to report its recommendations to the Supreme Court in June 2024.

Chief Justice Kennedy becomes the third Ohioan to receive the ICJA Judicial Award, following retired Justice Evelyn Lundberg Stratton and retired Summit County Probate Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer.

“Thank you for this award. I accept it on behalf of all community corrections and reentry partners in Ohio who are doing great things on behalf of all people who are working hard every day to live a life restored,” said Chief Justice Kennedy.