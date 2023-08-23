Round Pond Estate Announces Commemorative Wine Label that Gives Back
Newest wine label, Honouren, will help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research.
It is our hope that by showcasing those whom this disease has impacted, we will be able to honor loved ones and also remind families they are not alone.”RUTHERFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Round Pond Estate, renowned for producing ultra-premium Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc, proudly introduces Honouren, a poignant new wine dedicated to raising crucial funds for the fight against Alzheimer's disease. Fifty percent of each bottle sold will be dedicated to advancing Alzheimer's research and support initiatives. This exceptional 100% Cabernet Sauvignon is meticulously crafted from a premier block on their Rutherford Estate by the award-winning winemakers Thomas Rivers-Brown and Jeff Plant. The wine is available for pre-sale and will be released in the fall of this year.
— Ryan MacDonnell Bracher of Round Pond Estate
The fight against Alzheimer’s is near and dear to the MacDonnell family as they lost their patriarch and founder of Round Pond Estate, Bob MacDonnell to Alzheimer’s disease in May of 2021. In tribute to him and all those impacted in the Round Pond community, they created this special commemorative wine showcasing photos of those living with, or lost to, Alzheimer’s to bring together the community and raise vital funds for the fight.
Reflecting on the motivation to create Honouren, “It is our hope that by showcasing those whom this disease has impacted, we will be able to honor loved ones and also remind families they are not alone,” said Ryan MacDonnell Bracher of Round Pond Estate.
The launch of Honouren marks Round Pond Estate's most recent initiative in the battle against Alzheimer's. Since 2021, Round Pond Estate has consistently championed this cause through dedicated wine sales and innovative programs, resulting in a total donation exceeding $158,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association®. Furthermore, they play an active role in the fight against Alzheimer's by hosting the fundraising event Inspire Napa Valley and participating annually in the Walk to End Alzheimer's.
“The Alzheimer’s Association greatly appreciates Round Pond and the McDonnell family for their ongoing efforts to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease,” said Donna McCullough, chief mission and field operations officer, Alzheimer’s Association. “Round Pond’s generous support enables the Alzheimer’s Association to reach and help more families affected by this devastating disease with care, support, and disease-related research.”
Round Pond Estate is currently accepting photo submissions of individuals impacted by Alzheimer's for the label of the next vintage of Honouren to be released in November 2024. To contribute and for more information about Honouren and Round Pond Estate's ongoing efforts to combat Alzheimer's, please visit Round Pond Estate's website.
ABOUT ROUND POND ESTATE
Owned and operated today by the second generation of the MacDonnell family, Round Pond Estate is a highly sought-after and respected ultra-premium Cabernet Sauvignon producer, specializing in the creation of pure, expressive wines, artisanal foods, and unforgettable experiences—all from the heart of Napa Valley. The family has been growing some of the finest wine grapes in Napa Valley’s acclaimed Rutherford region for over 40 years. Home to world-renowned American vineyards and some of the most coveted Cabernet Sauvignon fruit, Rutherford is widely recognized as one of the great viticultural regions of the world. Over the years, Round Pond Estate has cultivated a nurturing and sustainable relationship with the estate vineyard making their Cabernet Sauvignon prized by numerous esteemed wineries. To make their own highly-rated, handcrafted wines, Round Pond Estate has combined two generations of wine growing experience with the same artisanal attention to detail needed to craft world-class olive oils and red wine vinegars. The goal is simple – by remaining true to time-honored traditions, Round Pond Estate strives to craft the best the Napa Valley has to offer.
More: https://www.roundpond.com/
# # #
Laura Reed
Cork Tree Creative
+1 618-656-7333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Introducing Honouren | Supporting Alzheimer's Awareness Research