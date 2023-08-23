Acquira Wealth Partners Excels at GPS Wealth Conference
All Team Members Receive Finalists Nominations and Take Out A Prestigious Award Showcasing Excellence and Dedication
At Acquira Wealth Partners, we stand proud, knowing that our passion for excellence fuels our journey to redefine the standards of success in the Gold Coast financial industry”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently concluded GPS Wealth Conference, set against the captivating backdrop of Langkawi, bore witness to an extraordinary display of skill and excellence, as members of Acquira Wealth Partners emerged as finalists in four prestigious categories. The team's exceptional performance underscores their unwavering commitment to client-centric service, innovation, and professional growth.
— Reine Clemow
The awards at the conference celebrated exceptional contributions and accomplishments within the financial industry, and Acquira Wealth Partners' team members displayed mastery and dedication across various categories:
Practice Support Award – Recognizing Excellence in Operations:
Nicky Feltham, a vital figure within the Acquira Wealth Partners team, secured a finalist position for the Practice Support Award. This recognition is reserved for individuals who play a pivotal role in the seamless operations of an advice firm, significantly impacting client outcomes. Nicky's embodiment of professionalism, steadfast commitment to client success, and invaluable support to both advisers and practice principles were instrumental in her nomination.
Client Outcome Award – Celebrating Exceptional Client Advocacy:
Donna Laverick's nomination for the Client Outcome Award stands as a testament to her exceptional dedication to supporting and educating clients to achieve remarkable outcomes. Her ability to guide and educate clients, empowering them to navigate intricate financial landscapes and secure outstanding results, positioned her as a finalist. We are thrilled to announce that Donna Laverick was named the Winner in her category, highlighting her exceptional client advocacy.
Emerging Adviser Award – Nurturing Future Excellence:
Sarah Roelofs, a rising star within the Acquira Wealth Partners team, earned a finalist position in the Emerging Adviser Award category. Her transition to a client-facing role in the past three years, coupled with her proactive approach, insatiable appetite for learning, and dedication to both formal and informal education, epitomizes the future of the advisory profession. Her engagement in the GPS Wealth and Merit Wealth education programs further underscores her commitment to growth.
Adviser of the Year – Recognizing Excellence and Dedication:
Reine Clemow, a true luminary in the financial sector, secured a coveted finalist position for the Adviser of the Year award. His excellence within his field, unmatched individual professionalism, significant contributions to his firm and the broader advice profession, and unwavering commitment to professional standards and quality advice, make him an exemplary nominee. His unwavering focus on client outcomes solidifies his status as a leader in his field.
Mr. Clemow, a Gold Coast Financial Adviser and the visionary at the helm of Acquira Wealth Partners, expressed his pride, stating, "At Acquira Wealth Partners, we are driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence and an unyielding commitment to our clients' financial well-being. Our team's achievements at the GPS Wealth Conference reflect not just individual accomplishments, but the collective dedication to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions. These recognitions underscore our core values of integrity, client-centricity, and continuous growth. We stand proud, knowing that our passion for excellence fuels our journey to redefine the standards of success in the financial industry."
The winners of these esteemed awards were unveiled on the final evening of the conference, during the Gala dinner, adding an element of excitement to the event's culmination.
As Acquira Wealth Partners, a leading Gold Coast Financial Planning firm, continues to spearhead excellence with their exceptional expertise and client-centric approach, their journey to redefine excellence within the financial industry reaches new altitudes.
For more information about Acquira Wealth Partners and their exceptional accomplishments, please visit www.acquirawp.com.au.
About Acquira Wealth Partners:
Acquira Wealth Partners is a driving force in the financial industry, renowned for its commitment to excellence, integrity, and client-centricity. They believe that financial well-being is more than just creating financial freedom; it's about realizing dreams, securing legacies, and embracing life's opportunities. With an unwavering commitment to their clients' outcomes, Acquira Wealth Partners and their team consistently set new benchmarks for success, earning admiration and recognition within the industry.
Media Contact:
Reine Clemow
Practice Principal
reine@acquirawp.com.au
+61 421 216 025
Reine Clemow
Acquira Wealth Partners
+ +61 421216025
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Gold Coast Financial Adviser