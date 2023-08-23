LearningZen Partners With Luma1 to Revolutionize Video Training and Learning
LearningZen and Luma1 partner to create advanced tools to foster real-world learning.
This is a game changer in franchising," said Mark. "Almost every franchise we work with has employees that speak different languages, and [translation] becomes a very time-consuming endeavor for them.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LearningZen, one of the foremost providers of innovative learning management solutions (LMSs), has announced its partnership with Luma1, a smart video training software company with a unique vision. This partnership seeks to change both the way that training content is created and how it is delivered. Together, LearningZen and Luma1 hope to give learners access to powerful features with unprecedented ease of use.
LearningZen and Luma1's partnership came from the shared vision of Doug Mark, President of LearningZen, and John Hudson, Luma1's CEO and Co-Founder. Mark and Hudson mutually understood the user-friendliness of the LearningZen platform and how deeply this resonated with those in the industry. Together, Mark and Hudson realized the potential of a partnership between LearningZen and Luma1, which would provide tools for more simplified course creation without losing value.
One of the key principles that LearningZen follows is that video is an extremely valuable tool for learning.
"For the last 10 years, we've been really preaching about the importance of leveraging video," said Doug Mark. "Video can be retained 60,000 times faster than reading text. We started looking at what I would call in this space, ‘easy authoring tools.’"
This need led LearningZen to a partner who could amplify its video offerings while still honoring LearningZen's commitment to simplicity and ease of use.
"We really wanted to find a company that could harness the easiness that LearningZen already portrays," said Mark, "but bring in those additional features that we don't have. What Luma1 actually does for us is allow us to offer a video tool to our audience that allows them to actually import and embed videos, create videos, screen record, and add engaging learning activities to them.”
In today's media-rich landscape, everyone is a content creator, even if they wouldn't self-identify as such. Luma1 taps into the intuitive user-friendliness that popular social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram provide their users, giving modern learners more engaging and interactive content.
"We always talk about training for today's learner," said John Hudson. "And that's because today's learner is very different than 10 years ago, 20 years ago, 30 years ago, especially when dealing with mostly adult learners. Think of how much the world has evolved in the last five years alone. Adult learners will have a particular learning style different from K-12, and we certainly see that with videos. So we've been trying to embrace video as much as possible."
Luma1's unique tools allow LearningZen users to connect existing YouTube videos, create their own original video content, and record their screen to share with instructors and others what they see on their screen. These immersive tools allow learners to interact with the material in a way they are used to, making training all the more compelling and effective.
Luma1's innovative use of AI technology is also a major asset they bring to this partnership.
"What I truly loved was that they've been early," said Doug Mark about Luma1. "I would say they are early adopters to the AI world that we're all hearing so much about right now." And more importantly, Mark believes that Luma1 uses AI "in a way that's healthy."
Luma1 uses AI to transcribe videos, creating smart captions before seamlessly translating the transcription into numerous other languages and synthesizing a voice to allow learners to hear the words in their native tongue, making localization of video content a breeze. There is also automated question creation for knowledge checks.
"This is a game changer in franchising," said Mark. "Almost every franchise business that we work with has employees that speak different languages, and [translation] becomes a very time-consuming and expensive endeavor for them. This is a huge opportunity for all of franchising."
Outside of traditional video training environments, the LearningZen and Luma1 partnership extends to advanced tools that can foster real-world learning that gets results.
With useful features like scanning real-world QR codes on workplace equipment to receive detailed step-by-step video instructions, the tool allows learners to fully immerse themselves in the real-world operation and capabilities of the equipment they'll be using on the job.
For more information about this partnership, please contact LearningZen at (877) 850-1214 or visit learningzen.com
