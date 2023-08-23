As Repression Intensifies in Iran, Urgency for Global Intervention

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI-US), explains why Iran’s regime is intensifying repression as the anniversary of the 2022 uprising approaches.

From Targeted Arrests to Appalling Executions: The Regime's Futile Attempts to Counter Growing Unrest as the Anniversary of the 2022 Uprising Nears

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), made the following commentary about the surge in repression in Iran in recent weeks, such as the targeted arrests and appalling executions, as the first anniversary of the 2022 uprisings nears:

Iran's regime has intensified its crackdown on rising dissent in a grim escalation of repression. It is particularly targeting newly released political prisoners and families linked to the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, and residents of Ashraf 3 in Albania, where nearly three thousand MEK members reside.

Two women, Forough Taghipour and Marzieh Farsi, with ties to the MEK, were re-arrested on August 21, 2023, despite their recent release from prison. Taghipour had been imprisoned for five years for her affiliation with the MEK, and Farsi, suffering from severe illnesses, had also previously been incarcerated for connections to the organization.

In addition, on August 21, 2023, ten prisoners, including six Baluch individuals, were hanged. This brazen act of violence even extended to killing a 10-year-old Baluch child, Ehsan Yousef Zehi. These atrocities expose the regime’s futile attempts to counter growing unrest by resorting to suppression and executions.

As public discontent swells, the Iranian regime seeks to snuff out uprising sparks through targeted arrests and accelerate the execution of prisoners.

The Iranian Resistance calls for immediate international intervention in light of these chilling developments. Specifically, the Resistance urges a fact-finding mission to visit Iranian prisons and insists on condemnation of these arbitrary arrests and killings. The world's inaction and silence would only embolden Iran's regime, eroding democratic values and human rights. The Iranian regime’s leadership, including Khamenei and Raisi, must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

The time for global condemnation of these atrocities and recognition of the Iranian people’s right and intention to overthrow the clerical regime is now.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, is the principal member of the NCRI.

------------------------------------------------------

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.