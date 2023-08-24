Submit Release
The Legend Cirque is Back This Fall

SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The sold out 2022 production of The LEGEND is Back!

Westchester Circus Arts and The Village of Sleepy Hollow return in the Fall of 2023 to mesmerize and astound audiences with the second season of their simmering Cirque-Noir adaptation of Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’.

“The LEGEND Cirque” is set to run from September 21 til October 29, 2023 two blocks from the Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in WCA’s LEGEND Circus Tent at 60 Continental Street (aka, The East Parcel). Shows are on Thursday and Friday nights starting at 7pm, while weekend shows run at 2pm & 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Parking is free onsite.

The show has been adapted by longtime circus producer Carlo Pellegrini, with stage direction by Westchester Circus Arts' founder-owner, Hilary Sweeney, whose circus-theatre creations for The Village include NEVERMORE, CIRCUS LATINO and CirqueFEST. The show’s groundbreaking use of holograms and live action circus performers sets it apart from all other adaptations of Irving’s iconic ghost story.

Seating is limited to 210 people per show in the Legend Tent. Tickets range from $45 ringside, $40 on the center risers and $35 on the sides. Run time is 90 minutes with a 15-intermission, and the recommended minimum age is 10 years old. For more information about the show, contact Westchester Circus Arts at (914) 275-5711 or buy tickets at Eventbrite.com.

The media was impressed by the show calling it:
“...The LEGEND Cirque is a marvel to behold!” – the Hollywood Soapbox
“The LEGEND is a new, total immersive experience...” – The River Journal
“...a gravity-defying reimagining of Irving’s famous Headless Horseman...” – CBSNews2.com


Ticket info: Eventbrite.com

Hilary Sweeney
Westchester Circus Arts
+1 914-274-5711
