Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,850 in the last 365 days.

[FISCAL NOTES] Make Your Voice Heard in Our 2023 Reader Survey

TEXAS, August 23 - At the Comptroller's office, we want to put you in touch with the news and features you want regarding the Texas economy and our state government — and that's why we're asking you to please take our short and anonymous Fiscal Notes Yearly Reader Survey.

You can tell us which stories catch your interest and how you'd prefer to access and read Fiscal Notes.

You Respond, We Listen

Participants in our last survey told us they want to see articles about the state's economy, business and industry, and government spending. Also, nearly half of respondents indicated they would like to read articles about infrastructure. The most-read articles in the past fiscal year were “Fighting a Fossil Fuels Boycott” (May), “Fentanyl Flowing into Texas” (January) and “Texas’ Energy Profile” (September).

We also learned 87 percent of readers enjoy reading Fiscal Notes online, while 13 percent access the print edition. You can subscribe to our print or online editions (or both!) through the Fiscal Notes Yearly Reader Survey.
 
 

You just read:

[FISCAL NOTES] Make Your Voice Heard in Our 2023 Reader Survey

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more