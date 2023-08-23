STEM NOLA, Johnson & Johnson, and Ochsner Health Unite For STEM FEST and Health Fair Event In New Orleans

All smiles at the STEM FEST! Dr. Calvin Mackie

500 children and adults engaged in the event in New Orleans East

This event stands as a testament to our shared dedication to inspiring the next generation of innovators and fostering a community-wide focus on health and wellness.” — Dr. Calvin Mackie

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week, STEM NOLA, Johnson & Johnson, and Ochsner Health collaborated to present a STEM FEST and Health Fair for K-12 children, creating science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning experiences. Simultaneously, the event allowed the local community to assess and prioritize their health.

Participants at the event, which was held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Joe W. Brown Park, engaged in a wide range of activities, including medical simulations, showcases of virtual reality and artificial intelligence, and interactive sessions such as the ever-popular slime-making, drone flying, alternative energy exploration and more.

"We are immensely proud of the success of this collaborative endeavor with Johnson & Johnson and Ochsner Health," said Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder of STEM NOLA, an affiliate of his STEM Global Action (SGA) organization. "This event stands as a testament to our shared dedication to inspiring the next generation of innovators and fostering a community-wide focus on health and wellness."

As a stop on the Johnson & Johnson My Health Can't Wait campaign tour, the STEM FEST significantly emphasized community health, particularly for K-12 students and families. With over 60 captivating and hands-on STEM activities, the festival kindled curiosity and sowed seeds for future careers in STEM careers.

“My Health Can’t Wait was created to help bridge the racial health equity gap by meeting people where they are — and empowering them with the relevant information and resources they need to inform their health journeys,” said Heather McLaughlin, Director of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Johnson & Johnson. “Collaborative events like STEM FEST not only support that but the goal where the color of your skin is not a determinant of your access to care, quality of care, or health outcomes.”

The health fair segment of the event, open to all attendees, provided health-related information and resources. Johnson & Johnson, Ochsner Health, Zebralter Medical, Greater You Counseling Center, Humana, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Medicaid, Aetna, and CVS united to provide invaluable insights and support for individuals embarking on their healthcare journeys. Adult attendees enjoyed accessing complimentary health screenings, underlining the event's commitment to community health and well-being. NOLA Ready and Entergy also had information and resources available for New Orleanians.

“When I look at the STEM events by STEM NOLA and our health promotion and preventive activities, I really see them as two sides of the same coin,” said Yvens LaBorde, Medical Director of Global Health Education, Ochsner Health. “STEM is really the pathway to a better future. It's a pathway to better health. It's a pathway to better communities. And it's a pathway to healthier individuals.”

About STEM NOLA

Launched in 2013, STEM NOLA provides communities in New Orleans, Louisiana, and nationwide with hands-on fun and education programs that raise awareness of the many benefits of science, technology, engineering, and math skills. The non-profit utilizes community facilities - churches, schools, and community centers – to bring STEM education directly to K-12 students right in their neighborhoods, especially low-income areas and communities of color, which historically have been under-resourced. Learn more about STEM NOLA by visiting our website at www.stemnola.com.

ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA in 2013. The New Orleans non-profit is committed to expanding STEM education, especially in communities of color. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign and network pursuing STEM education for children, parents, and communities. His initiatives have impacted over 125,000 students, 20,000 families, and 5,100 schools across the U.S. and five countries. Dr. Mackie hosts a popular podcast, Let’s Talk STEM, with Dr. Calvin Mackie. An archive of podcast episodes is HERE.

