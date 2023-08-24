Rants or Raves: Managing Comments on Social Media
GuestView Guide's innovative in-room display technology features Rapid Feedback Surveys on guest satisfaction for resort property operators.
The frustration of flight delays and the perils of extreme weather while on the road have made travel more challenging than ever. For most travelers, getting to their destination and checking into their timeshare, vacation rental, or hotel is their top priority.
When guests do arrive, regardless of whether it's for early check-in, on-time check-in, or late check-in, they all have one thing in common - anticipation. They are focused on what awaits them when they step into their room. Will it be clean and comfortable? Will it meet their expectations? First impressions can set the tone for the entire stay.
In today's digital age, resorts have a golden opportunity to build deeper connections with their guests, ensuring long-lasting relationships and a positive online presence. While social media can be a double-edged sword, with both commendations and criticisms in full view of potential guests, GuestView Guide's innovative technology turns the tide in favor of resorts. With its Check-In and Check-Out Surveys, GuestView Guide ensures that guest feedback is promptly captured and addressed.
A Warm Welcome for a Lasting Impression
Upon arrival, guests catch glimpses of the resort's amenities and surroundings. Before entering the room, they carefully observe the cleanliness of the resort, the behavior of the staff, and the efficiency of the check-in process.
GuestView Guide captures their eye as they enter their room - a sleek, fully customizable, decorative wall-mounted interactive concierge. GuestView Guide invites guests to share their first impressions using the Check-In Survey, a simple 5-point emoji rating scale that requires no lengthy text input. Dana Takacs (MVP, a Takacs company) adds that "When our guests see their name in lights on the interactive GuestView Guide wall-mounted display they know they are welcome, and that we care about their experience throughout their stay."
Proactive Response and Personalized Service
A study by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that 70% of guests who had a complaint were willing to leave a positive review if their complaint was resolved to their satisfaction. This suggests that there is a significant opportunity for resorts to improve their online presence by turning complaints into compliments. The AH&LA's findings are supported by another study by the Harvard Business Review that customers who have a complaint that is resolved to their satisfaction are more likely to repurchase from the company and to recommend the company to others.
A key benefit of GuestView Guide's surveys is the resort's ability to proactively address any concerns or issues. If a guest expresses dissatisfaction through the Check-In Survey, the resort staff can take immediate steps to address the complaint and ensure a satisfactory resolution.
GuestView Guide offers operators the option to bifurcate the feedback. Positive feedback can be sent to the operator's email, while negative feedback can be relayed through text. By swiftly attending to negative feedback, operators gain the opportunity to reverse any lingering concerns before they materialize into online posts that may potentially tarnish the resort's reputation. Further, Dana Takacs says, "Guests can input a concern or need - maintenance or housekeeping for example - and that need is sent immediately via text to the right person to address the issue timely."
Building Goodwill at Check-Out
When guests check out through their in-unit GuestView Guide, the resort gathers feedback through the Check-Out Survey to gauge their overall satisfaction. The ease of providing feedback with just a tap encourages guests to participate ─ They value that their input matters and is taken into consideration. The resort's dedication to ensuring a memorable experience leaves a positive lasting impression. Through this proactive approach, the resort helps to ensure that guests will be inclined to leave 5-star reviews and share their great experiences on social media. And finally, "If the experience has exceeded the expectations of the guest, they can rebook right then as they depart. Of course, we love that," says Takacs.
From Rants to Raves
GuestView Guide’s Rapid Feedback Survey is just one of many key benefits to enhance the resorts’ guest experience and contribute to earning positive reviews on social media.
GuestView Guide, the in-unit, wall-mounted interactive concierge for vacation properties was developed by Sharp/NEC, a global leader in interactive display technology. GuestView Guide helps timeshare operators and resort developers boost revenue, save time, and enhance the guest experience with its fully customizable display. GuestView Guide helps you promote resort tours, generate leads for your sales team, showcase other portfolio properties, automate repetitive tasks, and keep guests informed about resort amenities, events, local activities, and more.
