Governor Newsom, First Partner Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum Induct the 16th Class of the California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom, First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and the California Museum yesterday inducted the 16th class of the California Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony. This posthumous class of trailblazers in public service, sports, music, and entertainment joins over 100 inspirational Californians previously inducted for embodying the state’s innovative spirit.

California Hall of Fame 16th Class Inductees:

Carrie Fisher: Actress and Screenwriter

Maggie Gee: Pilot and Physicist

Etta James: Singer

Jose Julio Sarria: LGBTQ Rights Activist and Pioneer

Vin Scully: LA Dodgers Broadcaster

Shirley Temple Black: Actress and Public Servant

Archie Williams: Olympic Gold Medalist and Educator

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

