Twin Creek Media in Top 50 Digital Marketing

Twin Creek Media Joins Elite Ranks: Top 50 Digital Marketing Firm Recognized by 50Pros for Excellence

Twin Creek Media gets recognized as a Top 50 Digital Marketing firm by 50Pros.com, used by Fortune 1,000 companies to discover & hire top firms and agencies.‍

Digital marketing changes so fast, I think that’s why our clients value our nerd-cred. We’ve had 19 years to figure things out, we can hit the ground running with a new company and get results quickly” — Thomas Berger, Technical Director/Partner

KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 50Pros announced today that Twin Creek Media has been vetted and met its qualifications as a top 50 Digital Marketing firm within its directory. 50Pros uses an internal methodology & approach to determine if a firm is 1) competent in their field; 2) able to produce stellar results; 3) reliable & trustworthy; and 4) well-equipped for long-term potential. As an exclusive and higher-end directory platform serving Fortune 1,000 companies, 50Pros limits its listing to only 50 firms within 50 service categories.

This recognition marks the crossing into the international arena for the Kelowna-based agency. Together with a Summit International Award in 2022, the agency is being recognized further afield. The Okanagan Valley will always be home, but it is working (more and more) with companies that call the whole of North America their “backyard.”

Twin Creek Media is a full-service marketing agency specializing in working with mid-sized companies with revenue between $2M - $20M. Offering strategy, website development, graphic design, social media management, photography, video production, creative writing, analysis, and a whole range of advertising options, the company is often “plugged in” as an extended marketing department. As a single source of creative and technical talent, CEOs and business owners can treat the 12-person agency like their own team without the growing pains and expense.

James Shaw, Creative Director/Partner, said “Being in the Top 50 on an international scale is a proud moment for us. It recognizes that our team is on par with other small-but-mighty marketing companies around the world. We’re never going to have 10 offices and 500 employees, but we don’t want to. Our team is fast, agile, and experienced, and adds a ton of value for mid-sized companies that need help with marketing and advertising. “

With some unique operating principles, Twin Creek Media sets itself apart from other companies:

• We're on your team. We work for you, not your competitors. Twin Creek only works with one company, per industry, per region. Exclusivity and loyalty are offered from the start.

• No long-term contracts are required. We're happy to work on single projects or ongoing projects. To be honest, we hope that you'll like working with us long term, on a monthly basis. But we believe loyalty is earned, not forced.

• No commission on media buys. Since we've got nothing to gain recommending one tactic over another, we can focus on doing the right thing for your business. We negotiate the best rates, and you pay directly, just like how it works with internal employees & teams.

“Digital marketing is changing so fast, it’s hard to keep up,” said Thomas Berger, Technical Director/Partner. “I think that’s why our clients value our nerd-cred. We’ve had 19 years to figure things out, and we can hit the ground running with a new company and get results quickly”, he continued.

‍About Twin Creek Media

Founded in 2004, Twin Creek Media is a full-service marketing agency offering strategy, design, and advertising services for mid-size companies in Canada and the USA.

