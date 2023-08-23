Local IT Expert Named As Official Host Of Small Business Tech Day A Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners
Kevin Mann, President and founder of Resilient IT, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.WOODBRIDGE, VA, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Mann, President and founder of Resilient IT, an IT services and compliance consulting company serving small business owners in the DC Metro area, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th.
This FREE online event includes celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.
The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to increase productivity and profitability and protect them against online threats.
“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to DC Metro small businesses.” said Kevin Mann, President of Resilient IT.
This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to www.resilientit.us/sbtd-dc or call 571-408-8810 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.
