i35 MARKETPLACE ANIMAL HOSPITAL OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART ANIMAL HOSPITAL FOR PET PARENTS-NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital

Come visit our empathic and compassionate team, and hospital.

URGENT CARE, EMERGENCY CARE, GENERAL AND PREVENTATIVE MEDICINE 7-DAYS A WEEK, 7:00 AM TO 11:00 PM, INCLUDING WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS

i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital is the brainchild of C. Bryan Stuckey, DVM. He has dedicated his knowledge and expertise to "Quality Veterinary Medical Care" for all pets.”
— C. Bryan Stuckey, DVM
NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital opens its state-of-the-art animal hospital located at 651 N Business 35 Ste., 1310 New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. Serving New Braunfels community of pet owners and pets, hours of operation are 7:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days a week, with no extra emergency fee for nights, weekends, or holidays; walk-ins are welcomed.

Hospital veterinary services include general and routine medical care for all small companion animals with the security that urgent care is warranted when pets experience an illness or emergency.

i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital is one of the few that provide computerized tomography (CT) scan, and referring veterinarians can now confidently send their patients knowing that CT or Urgent Care treatment and results will be directed back to their primary veterinary hospital.

Pet parents and their loved family will experience unsurpassed client care within seven unique examination rooms, plus:
● Highly skilled, empathic, and compassionate care team,
● Pet parent veterinary medical education
● Preventative companion animal care
Urgent, Emergency, and General medicine

SAVE THE DATE
MEDIA SOCIAL
WEDNESDAY, September, 13TH, 2023
MEDIA 11:00 AM TO 1:00 PM CST
REFERRING VETERINARIANS 4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM CST

SAVE THE DATE
PUBLIC: FORMAL GRAND OPENING EVENT
THURSDAY, September 14TH, 2023
4:00 PM TO 7:00 PM CST
FOOD • FUN • VISIT

IT IS ALL ABOUT THE PET, THE OWNER, AND THE COMMUNITY!
● Proactive Preventive Health Care is provided for all patients.
● Access to URGENT care is seven days a week, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.
● The i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital’s team is dedicated to sharing veterinary knowledge so clients can be better informed.
● i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital utilizes cutting-edge medical and technological advances.

“Quality Veterinary Medical Care”

Join us on THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14TH, 2023 for i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital’s grand opening celebration; you will want to attend.

ABOUT
i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital is the brainchild of C. Bryan Stuckey, DVM. A graduate of Texas A & M Veterinary School in 1970 since then, he has dedicated his knowledge and expertise to "Quality Veterinary Medical Care" for all pets. He is a member of the Texas Veterinary Medical Association and has served on the Board of Directors. In addition, he served as the TVMA liaison to the Texas Mental Health Association, developing and implementing the first program for impaired Veterinarians. Dr. Stuckey is also a strong advocate and innovator in veterinary emergency care and stem cell therapy. He loves to participate in “Where Learning and Leadership Come together!”

i35 MarketPlace Animal Hospital's mission is to provide quality veterinary medical care for pets, pet owners, New Braunfels, and surrounding communities.

Steven May
SLM
+1 310-993-4866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

