Abyde Wins Prestigious 2023 Tampa Bay Inno Award

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, a trailblazing HIPAA and OSHA Compliance SAAS Company, has been honored with a coveted 2023 Tampa Bay Inno Award. This esteemed accolade recognizes Abyde's dedication to innovative problem-solving and unwavering commitment to elevating Tampa Bay's tech ecosystem.

This year, Tampa Bay Inno awarded twenty-three companies for their efforts in setting the tech scene ablaze. The revamped awards program celebrates growth-stage businesses, enterprises, and pioneers who have gone above and beyond to make Tampa Bay a leading innovation hub. Abyde has distinguished itself as one of these innovators, a testament to the company's remarkable success.

"In winning this prestigious award, Abyde has affirmed its position as a leader in the field of compliance solutions," said Abyde CEO Matt DiBlasi, "It is truly humbling and an immense honor for our team. The recognition as an Inno honoree directly reflects our commitment to fulfilling our mission – to revolutionize compliance. The very concept that initiated our journey, offering organizations a simpler and more affordable path to compliance, remains the driving catalyst behind all our initiatives to this day.”

The Tampa Bay Inno Awards are unique in evaluating nominees based on banner years, new funding, recent product launches, or innovative approaches to solving problems. This methodology reflects the ever-changing and dynamic nature of the technology industry.

About Abyde:

Abyde is a leading provider of healthcare compliance solutions, helping medical practices and healthcare providers across the United States easily navigate complex regulatory requirements. Through its innovative software and personalized support, Abyde empowers healthcare organizations to maintain compliance, streamline operations, and focus on what matters most - providing exceptional patient care. For more information, visit www.abyde.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mick Hoover

Director of Digital Strategy

marketing@abyde.com

(727) 683-6196