Pioneering Sustainable and Technologically-Advanced Residential Development Achieves LEED
CWVGO Announces LEED Silver Certification for Grove Town Homes.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITIED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CWVGO, a visionary residential development company born from the merger of CWV Development and Green Orizzont several years ago, and a subsidiary of CWV Homes, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of LEED Silver certification for its state-of-the-art Town Homes located at 3525 and 3527 Day Ave in the picturesque Coconut Grove, Florida.
These cutting-edge projects stand as the only two LEED-certified developments for residential properties under 50,000 square feet of construction in the city of Miami in recent years.
The amalgamation of CWV Development and Green Orizzont has propelled CWVGO into becoming a trailblazer in sustainable and technology-driven real estate ventures. This strategic union has paved the way for innovations in environmentally- conscious living spaces, setting new industry standards and exceeding expectations.
"We are thrilled to celebrate CWVGO's LEED Silver certification for our exceptional Town Homes in Coconut Grove," said Octavio Rinaldi and Daniel Szmidt , founders at CWVGO. "This recognition validates our unwavering commitment to sustainability and showcases our determination to create a greener and smarter future for residential development."
LEED certification, an esteemed acknowledgment of a project's sustainability, is a testament to CWVGO's dedication to employing eco-friendly practices and advanced technologies throughout its developments. The Town Homes at 3525 and 3527 Day Ave embody a harmonious blend of luxury, sustainability, and innovation, offering residents a truly exceptional living experience
As part of our dedication to preserving Miami's heritage, CWVGO is currently working on another landmark project at 3604 Day Ave, Coconut Grove. This unique residential venture embodies the spirit of Bahamian architecture, a collaborative effort with esteemed architect and University of Miami professor, Steven Fett. By actively engaging with the local community, we aim to honor the traditions of Miami's oldest neighborhoods, such as West Grove.
Recognizing the pressing issue of housing shortages in the area, CWVGO is actively developing two multi-family townhome projects. One development will include 24 units, while the other will offer 10 units, both designed to cater to the growing demand for quality living spaces.
###
About CWVGO:
CWVGO is a subsidiary of CWV Homes, resulting from the union of CWV Development and Green Orizzont. With 23 years of experience in South Florida, CWVGO is committed to sustainable and technologically advanced residential development, enriching communities one home at a time. For more information about CWVGO and its exceptional projects, visit www.cwvgo.com or contact info@cwvdevelopment.com.
Jennifer Gordon
Politech Solutions
+1 850-841-9020
email us here