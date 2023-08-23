CALIFORNIA ANNOUNCES NEW EFFORTS TO FIGHT HATE & DISCRIMINATION

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: As hate crimes rise across the country, California is increasing funding to support victims and help prevent acts of hate, launching the first major statewide multilingual “CA vs Hate” awareness and education campaign, and reminding educators about the importance of inclusion in education.

SACRAMENTO – As diverse communities across the nation continue to be targeted by increased acts of hate, including communities of color, religious groups, and LGBTQ+ communities, Governor Gavin Newsom today is announcing additional resources, funding, and guidance to empower and protect Californians. Following recent high-profile incidents, including the horrific murder of a shop owner in Southern California, the state’s new investments and resources seek to further fight hate by building on California’s robust efforts to empower diverse communities and address discrimination. Today’s new actions announced include:

$91.4 million to 173 local organizations across the state to support victims, provide resources, and facilitate anti-hate prevention measures.

The first major statewide media campaign entitled “CA vs Hate” with print, radio, and digital ads that will run in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Korean, Tongan, Mixtec, and Hmong. The campaign will focus on traditionally hard-to-reach communities.

A letter to all public school leaders in California highlighting the legal responsibilities to ensure ethnic studies curricula –– which give students a chance to “see” themselves in the fabric of our state –– are appropriate and do not reflect or promote bias, bigotry or discrimination.

“An attack on any of our communities is an attack on everything we stand for as Californians,” said Governor Newsom. “As hate-fueled rhetoric drives increasing acts of bigotry and violence, California is taking action to protect those who are targeted just for being who they are. We’re bolstering our support for victims and anti-hate programs and tackling ignorance and intolerance through education to prevent hate from taking hold in our communities.”

Today’s announcements come as hate crimes, and racial, religious, sexual orientation and gender bias events have increased in California. Just this past weekend, a Southern California shop owner was shot and killed because a rainbow pride flag hung outside her clothing store. And in the first month since Governor Newsom launched the “CA vs Hate” hotline, there have been 180 reports of hate acts across California.

These actions continue Governor Newsom’s commitment to combating hate crimes and follow a previous investment of $44.6 million for anti-hate programs through the Stop the Hate Program, the launch of the “CA vs Hate” hotline, the creation of the Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education, and numerous grants for nonprofits to strengthen security. From 2021-22 alone, organizations throughout California reached more than 2 million people through prevention and intervention services combined, and reported serving more than 14,000 people through individual direct services. And in 2021, Governor Newsom signed legislation establishing the Commission on the State of Hate, the first statewide commission to monitor and track hate crimes and recommend policy to the Governor, State Legislature, and State Agencies.

COMMUNITY SUCCESS STORIES

During a previous round of “Stop the Hate” investments, community organizations used funding to better inform their community members, provide crucial resources, and hold trainings to support people in the fight against hate. Here are stories from those recipients: