Hollywood of the South Studios Welcomes Actors To Open House
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollywood Of The South Studios welcomes the Atlanta acting community to its open house on Friday, Aug. 25 from 6-9 p.m. The area’s fresh new acting studio is aptly named for its home in the South’s mecca of entertainment, while also incorporating the nickname that studio co-founder Hannah Marie Bailey was given early in life due to her penchant for performing.
Guests are asked to RSVP at this link and will have the opportunity to get free slate shots for use on their online acting profiles. The Lithia Springs studio will be open for business the following week and will offer classes for new and experienced actors of all ages, plus skills training workshops, audition taping services, and more.
Hollywood Of The South Studios mission: “Our purpose is to fuse the art of acting with personal growth, creating empowered actors and individuals. Through our commitment to delivering professional level training, we provide you with the tools to excel in the TV + film industry, all while embarking on a journey of self discovery.”
Hannah Marie has been acting for 14 years, since the age of 9, and also is the casting director/owner of HM Casting. Her acting credits include “Black Spartans,” “Judge Dad,” ABC’s “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” “Your Worst Nightmare” and “About Him.” Her casting credits include projects with Disney, Target, Marvel, Chevy, AT&T, Publix, Hellmann’s and Joye Law Firm.
Hannah Marie launched Hollywood of the South Studios with her mother, Tara Bailey. After more than 20 years experience guiding her daughter through entertainment, Tara Bailey is ready to empower other families to learn from her own journey navigating the growing Atlanta film industry.
“When I first began my acting journey, my mom was my No. 1 supporter. She did everything she could to make my dream of being an actor come true,” Hannah Marie said. “But back then, there weren't any reliable resources to guide us. We struggled in the beginning but finally found our way, and we now have 20 years of experience behind us. It is such a sweet moment because now it's our time to share what we’ve learned and support fellow actors on their journey in this industry.”
While Hannah Marie will offer youth acting coaching, Neftali Hernandez will be the adult acting coach and Ramin Delsouz is the audition taping reader and media editor.
To RSVP for the open house and learn more about Hollywood of the South Studios, visit hollywoodofthesouthstudios.com.
Follow on social media:
Instagram @hollywoodofthesouthstudios
Facebook: facebook.com/hollywoodofthesouthstudios
TikTok: @hollywoodofthesouth
Address: 690 Thornton Way, Suite E, Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Amanda Abelita
