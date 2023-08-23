The Buffalo Bill Center of the West Announces its 2023 Patrons Ball Silent Auction
Supporting the continued mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing the rich history of the American West and legacy of Western heritage and art.CODY , WYOMING , UNITED STATES , August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Buffalo Bill Center of the West announces its 2023 Patrons Ball Silent Auction, happening now through September 21st. This annual event directly benefits the general operations at the Center, supporting the continued mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing the rich history of the American West and legacy of Western heritage and art.
Bidding opened on August 21st and includes personalized outdoor ventures with Center of the West Curators, such as a hike delving into the intricate ecology of the Shoshone National Forest with Corey Anco, Curator of the Draper Natural History Museum, and an outdoor exclusive tour observing rock art of Native peoples in the Yellowstone region, led by Dr. Gordon Ambrosino, esteemed Curator of the Plains Indian Museum.
Additional auction items include fine western artwork, Navajo jewelry, and a one-of-a-kind aspen wood chair, locally harvested and crafted by Cody, Wyoming, artisan Michael Douglass. Bidders can view the silent auction at https://www.32auctions.com/PB2023, and in early September onsite at the Center of the West.
Piper Fennimore, Special Events and Donor Coordinator for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West states, “Preserving the spirit of the American West is vital. The 2023 Patrons Ball Silent Auction’s timeless treasures and curated adventures unite to explore history, art, and nature while contributing to the legacy of the West and support the Buffalo Bill Center of the West's mission.”
The silent auction is open to anyone aged 18+. Bidders are encouraged to return to the auction website periodically during the bidding window as additional items may be added to the site once photographed and inventoried. For inquiries or further information about the auction, including questions about pick-up or delivery arrangements, please contact Piper Fennimore at (307) 578-4025.
The Buffalo Bill Center of the West, located in Cody, WY, is a Smithsonian Affiliate, home to 5 amazing museums celebrating western art, natural history, and heritage, connecting people to the American West.
