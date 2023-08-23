Artificial Intelligence detect water leaks at home

Lisios WaterAlarm - early warning system for water leaks

Startup Lisios develops early warning system which alerts to unnoticed pipe bursts and leaks

COLOGNE, GERMANY, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Water is both a blessing and a curse: on the one hand, it is the source of life, but on the other, it can cause immense damage, even ruin us. Whether in our own homes, in the office or in factories: If water escapes from the closed water system due to a burst pipe, expensive damage results. On average, a water damage occurs every 7 seconds in the U.S. - and it can affect anyone. With unforeseeable consequences.

The revolutionary WaterAlarm from Lisios detects leaks at an early stage using Artificial Intelligence. In case of a leak, homeowners are immediately warned via app wherever they are. The start-up Lisios from Germany has developed this unique system. In addition to detecting leaks, the WaterAlarm measures water consumption and gives recommendations on how to save water.

- The Lisios WasserAlarm is an innovative sensor device with latest AI technology

- It’s simply attached to the mains water pipe – no plumber, no tools necessary

- After connecting the WaterAlarm with the local wifi, it sends sensor data to the Lisios cloud platform where it’s analyzed using AI

- The Lisios WaterAlarm also measure the water consumption, shows the daily, weekly and monthly use of water in the app and shows recommendations on how to reduce water wastage

Lisios founder and CEO Patrick Franken came up with the idea for the Lisios WaterAlarm a couple of years ago when he was fed up with numerous water damages in his home. He was looking for a solution to detect pipe bursts and micro leaks early in order to avoid huge damage and costly repairs. But existing systems on the market where expensive and required a professional installation service. So, Patrick decided to take a new approach.

He teamed up with his co-founder Niklas Voigt, an engineering with a track record in developing smart sensor device. They started to build a so-called non-invasive system that can easily be installed by anyone as it just needs to be attached to the pipe with a mounting strap. Part of the system is the Lisios Cloud, a data analysis platform developed by Lisios that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to analyze sensor data and detect leaks. In the future, the WaterAlarm will even be able to predict the probability of a leakage in advance based on predictive analytics.

The Lisios WaterAlarm will soon be available for pre-order on Indiegogo.

Facts about Lisios

- Lisios was founded in February 2022 in Cologne, Germany

- The name Lisios is derived from “Lysios”, a term from Greek mythology. It means something like “worry breaker” or “redeemer of worries”.

- The development of a first prototype of the Lisios WaterAlarm was funded by a European Union innovation program

- Starting in October, a beta version of the WaterAlarm is tested in a pilot phase, in which more than 200 homes will be equipped

- The Lisios WaterAlarm will soon be available on Indiegogo where backers can pre-order it with a 30% discount

- Product launch will be beginning of 2024

Facts about water damage in the U.S.

- Water damage affects around 14,000 people in the U.S. every single day

- The typical price range to restore water damage across is between $1,240 and $5,342

- Nationwide, household water damage costs up to $20 billion annually

- 98% of basements in the U.S. will experience some water damage at least once

- Americans waste roughly 1 trillion gallons of water yearly due to leaky pipes, faucets, sprinkler systems, and more

Lisios WaterAlarm