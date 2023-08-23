Empire Interpreters On Demand Is Live, Providing Global, 24/7 Access To Over 300 Languages
New Division Is The Online Expansion Of Empire Interpreting Service, An In-Person Sign And Spoken Language Interpreting Service
Anyone with a computer or smart phone can bring an accomplished, vetted, insured interpreter into the conversation - anytime, anywhere.”CORTLAND, NEW YORK, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Theresa Slater, CEO of Empire Interpreter Service, announced the opening of Empire Interpreters On Demand, a new online service that provides real time interpreting services in over 300 languages. Global, 24/7 access to the new online portal will be available by clicking on the Interpreters On Demand button located on the Empire website (https://www.empireinterpreting.com/interpreters-247-on-demand.html) and logging in. Within seconds, customers will be able to choose a language and bring a live interpreter into the conversation, through a private internet video connection. The service can be utilized for as little as 10 minutes or for hours at a time.
— Theresa Slater - CEO, Empire Interpreting Service
This new division is the online expansion of Empire Interpreting Service, an in-person sign and spoken language interpreting service that Slater founded 20 years ago. Empire Interpreting Service has grown to become a leading interpreting and translating service provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, with clients including the United Nations, State of New York, Syracuse University, Cornell University and hundreds of others.
Said Slater, "We are proud of our growth over the last two decades to become a leading interpreting service in the region, however that growth has been limited to our physically getting a live interpreter to a location. Now, with the opening of Empire Interpreters On Demand, our growth potential is limitless. Anyone with a computer or smart phone can bring an accomplished, vetted, insured interpreter into the conversation - anytime, anywhere."
Slater provided a number of examples where Empire Interpreters On Demand can be helpful:
- an emergency room conversation between a doctor caring for a patient who doesn't speak English,
- an attorney-client conversation where the client does not speak English as a first language,
- a foreign student attending a class at school or university,
- a sales presentation to a customer who does not speak English.
Slater said, "You've seen the signs at businesses that say "we speak Spanish" or some other language? Now businesses can advertise, "We speak over 300 languages!"
---------------
ABOUT EMPIRE INTERPRETING SERVICE
Empire Interpreting Service was founded in 2003 by entrepreneur, Theresa Slater. A Certified American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter herself, Slater discovered that there were many more opportunities for interpreting services than she could provide alone . . . and her business was born. Today, Empire Interpreting Service is an award-winning company recognized for raising the standards of skill requirements and professionalism in the industry. Empire Interpreting Service is a WBENC company, that interprets for medical, legal, education, business and other clients.
Empire Interpreting Service
39 Church Street
Cortland, NY 13045
Phone: (315) 472-1383
Website: empireinterpreting.com
LinkedIn: /company/empire-interpreting-service
Twitter: @empireEIS
facebook: /empireinterpretingservice
# # #
Leo Levinson
GroupLevinson Public Relations
+1 2155454600
leo@grouplevinson.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn