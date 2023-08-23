CDS Reaches Another Industry First, Surpassing 8,000 Customer-Driven Clinical Trials & Non-interventional Studies
RENO, NV, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crucial Data Solutions, Inc. (CDS), the only SaaS provider to empower customer-driven global clinical trials for web and mobile environments, is announcing an industry first milestone, surpassing 8,000 clinical trials and non-interventional studies in TrialKit, all of which have been entirely designed, deployed, and managed by CDS customers.
Over 13,000 users in 34 countries are empowered through TrialKit, a unified SaaS data collection and study management platform for clinical trials of every phase, size, and therapeutic area. TrialKit modules include EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent, eTMF, RTSM, Medical Coding and more, all available in both the web and native mobile environments. With portions of the life science industry limited to centralized site-based EDC with a dedicated design tool, while others offer only a decentralized mobile-based eCOA and ePRO with no design tool, CDS is the only eClinical provider that can make this claim. Learn more in CDS’ recent white paper, Over 8,000 Trials and Counting – Why the Leading Names in Research Love Taking Control of their Data with TrialKit.
A contributing factor to the high cost of clinical trials is driven by study design and change request delays that could otherwise be performed in real-time by sponsors and CROs without the need for programming knowledge.
“I have been using TrialKit to build studies for the past five years. The platform makes it simple for us to get new studies up and running quickly. It is so easy to create a complex schedule of events within the platform and we have been able to integrate external systems with TrialKit effortlessly as well,” said Daniel Rider, Manager of Clinical Data Management at ICON plc’s Government and Public Health division. “If we ever have questions while developing a database, the TrialKit support has been exceptional with responding and providing resolutions to our questions. The mobile app is extremely useful as it allows our team to react to issues quickly without being at a computer.”
“One of our primary goals with TrialKit has always been to give researchers full control of their eClinical systems and the data that is generated by them. CDS has worked tirelessly to make it simple for TrialKit users to build and conduct studies, CDS is the first technology vendor in our industry to provide both web and native mobile access, integrated seamlessly in a unified platform,” said Jeff Rogers, President of Crucial Data Solutions. “We’re extremely proud of our team and the customers we’ve had the honor to work with and support in reaching this 8000-study milestone. It validates that our approach to empowerment is working, and that our customers appreciate the unprecedented level of control they have of their studies within TrialKit.”
About Crucial Data Solutions
Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) provides the most innovative data collection and clinical trial management technology on the market today. TrialKit, our cloud-based platform available via both a web and native mobile app, enables end-to-end trial management for medical device, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, and biotechnology companies of all sizes. Design and deploy validated studies in days not weeks using our intuitive study builder that requires no programming. Thousands of global users have leveraged the flexibility of TrialKit to deploy over 8,000 studies across all phases of development.
Learn more about CDS at https://crucialdatasolutions.com/.
Carley Nolan
Over 13,000 users in 34 countries are empowered through TrialKit, a unified SaaS data collection and study management platform for clinical trials of every phase, size, and therapeutic area. TrialKit modules include EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent, eTMF, RTSM, Medical Coding and more, all available in both the web and native mobile environments. With portions of the life science industry limited to centralized site-based EDC with a dedicated design tool, while others offer only a decentralized mobile-based eCOA and ePRO with no design tool, CDS is the only eClinical provider that can make this claim. Learn more in CDS’ recent white paper, Over 8,000 Trials and Counting – Why the Leading Names in Research Love Taking Control of their Data with TrialKit.
A contributing factor to the high cost of clinical trials is driven by study design and change request delays that could otherwise be performed in real-time by sponsors and CROs without the need for programming knowledge.
“I have been using TrialKit to build studies for the past five years. The platform makes it simple for us to get new studies up and running quickly. It is so easy to create a complex schedule of events within the platform and we have been able to integrate external systems with TrialKit effortlessly as well,” said Daniel Rider, Manager of Clinical Data Management at ICON plc’s Government and Public Health division. “If we ever have questions while developing a database, the TrialKit support has been exceptional with responding and providing resolutions to our questions. The mobile app is extremely useful as it allows our team to react to issues quickly without being at a computer.”
“One of our primary goals with TrialKit has always been to give researchers full control of their eClinical systems and the data that is generated by them. CDS has worked tirelessly to make it simple for TrialKit users to build and conduct studies, CDS is the first technology vendor in our industry to provide both web and native mobile access, integrated seamlessly in a unified platform,” said Jeff Rogers, President of Crucial Data Solutions. “We’re extremely proud of our team and the customers we’ve had the honor to work with and support in reaching this 8000-study milestone. It validates that our approach to empowerment is working, and that our customers appreciate the unprecedented level of control they have of their studies within TrialKit.”
About Crucial Data Solutions
Founded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) provides the most innovative data collection and clinical trial management technology on the market today. TrialKit, our cloud-based platform available via both a web and native mobile app, enables end-to-end trial management for medical device, diagnostics, digital therapeutics, and biotechnology companies of all sizes. Design and deploy validated studies in days not weeks using our intuitive study builder that requires no programming. Thousands of global users have leveraged the flexibility of TrialKit to deploy over 8,000 studies across all phases of development.
Learn more about CDS at https://crucialdatasolutions.com/.
Carley Nolan
Crucial Data Solutions, Inc.
+1 888-753-4777
carley.nolan@crucialdatasolutions.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube