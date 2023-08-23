Breakthrough In Cancer Management: Dr. Akoury Unveils The Game-Changing Potential Of High-Dose Vitamin C

While intravenous administration maximizes the efficacy of Vitamin C treatments, oral consumption offers a diverse range of benefits. Dive into the image to explore a comprehensive guide to top foods for optimal Vitamin C intake!

Vitamin C IV therapy's growing role in cancer care is remarkable. Boosting immunity, easing chemotherapy's toll, aiding recovery, and possibly prevention - a holistic stride in battling cancer.

Dive into Dr. Akoury's book, 'Cancer: Beyond The Cure,' a treasure trove of insights about one of humanity's most dreaded diseases. A wealth of educational content awaits, offering a deeper understanding of cancer and its complexities.

Embrace the power of knowledge and wellness with Dr. Akoury from AWAREmed! She's dedicated to providing comprehensive health options and empowering you with the truth. Your well-being is her top priority. Stay informed and stay healthy!

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Harnessing the Immune-Boosting Power of Vitamin C For A Paradigm Shift In Holistic Cancer Care

We have two options [when it comes to cancer], medically and emotionally: give up or fight like hell.”
— Lance Armstrong
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking revelation, Dr. Akoury, a respected name in holistic healthcare, has shed light on the extraordinary advantages of utilizing high-dose Vitamin C in the comprehensive management of cancer. With a reputation for pioneering approaches to well-being, Dr. Akoury's latest insights highlight the immune-boosting prowess of Vitamin C, an essential nutrient that has captivated researchers and medical professionals alike.

Empowering Immunity and Beyond

Long celebrated for its immune system-enhancing capabilities, Vitamin C has forged a remarkable path in the world of healthcare. Beyond its role as a powerful antioxidant, Vitamin C plays a pivotal role in the maintenance of crucial tissue structures and functions within the body. Dr. Akoury emphasizes that deficiency in this vital nutrient has been associated with a range of ailments, including anemia, scurvy, delayed wound healing, muscle degeneration, and certain neurotic disorders.

Drawing from a rich history of research, Dr. Akoury harks back to the pioneering work of Toronto physician William McCormick, who first identified low levels of Vitamin C in patients nearly six decades ago. Scottish surgeon Ewan Cameron built on this foundation, proposing that Vitamin C could inhibit hyaluronidase – an enzyme that facilitates the movement of cancerous cells and their infiltration into other cells.

A milestone study led by Cameron delved deeper into this concept, examining 100 test subjects compared to 100 control subjects with similar physical profiles. The results indicated a significant improvement in both quality of life and survival time for the subjects in the study, ushering in a new era of exploration into Vitamin C's role in cancer management.

A Multifaceted Approach

Dr. Akoury further cites cutting-edge research that suggests a connection between high-dose Vitamin C intake and a reduced risk of various cancers, including those affecting the oral cavity, stomach, esophagus, pancreas, cervix, breast, and rectum, among others. The scope of Vitamin C's influence extends across multiple systems, encompassing immune system activation, collagen production stimulation, metastasis prevention, tumor-fighting virus inhibition, enhanced chemotherapy sensitivity, decreased toxicity, improved post-surgery wound healing, and the neutralization of certain carcinogens.

Dr. Akoury's revelation underscores the critical importance of Vitamin C in not only cancer management but also in the broader context of overall well-being. As an advocate for holistic health, Dr. Akoury continues to inspire medical professionals, researchers, and patients alike, ushering in new horizons for wellness.

For more information or to connect with Dr. Akoury, please visit www.awaremed.com.

About Dr. Akoury:
Dr. Akoury is a distinguished figure in the realm of holistic healthcare, renowned for her pioneering efforts in promoting well-being through comprehensive and integrative approaches. With a focus on personalized care and a commitment to empowering individuals with transformative insights, Dr. Akoury continues to be a beacon of knowledge and inspiration in the medical community.

Press Contact:
Shannon Head
Social Media Manager
shannon@awaremed.net

*Beyond using Dr. Akoury's personal knowledge and experience, the following websites were used as sources for this article:

https://www.cancer.gov/research/key-initiatives/ras/ras-central/blog/2020/yun-cantley-vitamin-c

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9231292/

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

The Mission to Cure Cancer: An Interview with Dr. Akoury & Dr. Michael Gerber

You just read:

Breakthrough In Cancer Management: Dr. Akoury Unveils The Game-Changing Potential Of High-Dose Vitamin C

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
Company/Organization
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center. 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, Johnson City,TN 37604
Johnson City, Tennessee, 37604
United States
+1 843-957-1196
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

More From This Author
Breakthrough In Cancer Management: Dr. Akoury Unveils The Game-Changing Potential Of High-Dose Vitamin C
Empowering Scholarly Success: Dr. Akoury Educates On Natural Solutions to Beat Back-to-School Jitters
Unleashing Glutathione's Potential: Dr. Akoury Educates on the 'Master Antioxidant' for Health Revitalization
View All Stories From This Author