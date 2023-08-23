BoxLunch Unveils New Star Wars™ Collection in Celebration of the Original Live-Action Series Star Wars: Ahsoka
EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer with a cause, is delighted to introduce their exclusive Star Wars™ collection, inspired by the highly anticipated live-action debut of the beloved character Ahsoka Tano in the original series Star Wars: Ahsoka, streaming only on Disney+. This captivating collection celebrates the thrilling journey of the former Jedi Knight as she battles an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
Launching today, the Star Wars: Ahsoka collection from BoxLunch encompasses a wide range of apparel for the whole family, home goods, bags, jewelry, and accessories designed to cater to Star Wars enthusiasts of all ages.
Standout pieces in the collection include the Star Wars: Ahsoka dyed/striped hoodie, which will be available in both child and adult sizes, ensuring the whole family can embrace their inner Ahsoka. Showcasing an exquisite blend of comfort and style, these hoodies feature Ahsoka's iconic hues to ignite the spirit of adventure in fans of all ages. For those seeking ultimate comfort and style, the cozy Ahsoka "I AM NO JEDI" flannel adds an irresistible touch of warmth and fandom to your wardrobe. The soft fabric and captivating design demonstrate a true dedication to a character who has won the hearts of millions.
Also coming soon to stores and online- The Star Wars: Ahsoka Handbag is a must-have accessory for Star Wars aficionados. This elegantly designed bag captures Ahsoka's essence with its intricate detailing and impeccable craftsmanship, making a bold fashion statement while celebrating the fan-favorite character. Fans can accessorize their looks with a beautiful pendant necklace, a bracelet set, and brand-new character enamel pins symbolizing the indomitable spirit of Ahsoka, honoring one of the most resilient characters in the galaxy.
"We are absolutely thrilled to introduce the Star Wars: BoxLunch Ahsoka collection from BoxLunch in celebration of her long-awaited live-action debut on Disney+," said Rick Vargas, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at BoxLunch. "Our collection is designed to evoke the excitement and passion that Ahsoka Tano brings to Star Wars enthusiasts worldwide. With a range of products for the whole family, we aim to empower fans to showcase their love for Ahsoka in an incredible array of ways."
The Star Wars: Ahsoka collection from BoxLunch is now available in-store and online at BoxLunch.com.
STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. Every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 239 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide ten meals secured by local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, subject to change.
###
.
###
STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks and trade names are properties of their respective owners.
About BoxLunch
BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. Every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. To join the movement and help fight against hunger, visit BoxLunch in-store or online at www.boxlunch.com to learn how to get involved in your local community. BoxLunch is headquartered in CA and currently operates 239 stores throughout the US. For more information, please visit our e-commerce website and Facebook.com/boxlunchgifts or follow us on TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram at @BoxLunchGifts.
*For every $10 spent, BoxLunch donates one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide ten meals secured by local partner food banks. BoxLunch guarantees a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from January 29, 2023, to February 3, 2024. The meal claim is valid as of November 1, 2020, subject to change.
