Recently-Appointed DENSO President and COO, Shinnosuke Hayashi, Speaks at IAA Mobility 2023
DENSO, a Fortune 500 company focusing on advanced automotive technology, will participate in the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, from September 4-8, 2023.KARIYA, JAPAN, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune 500 advanced automotive technology company, DENSO, is set to participate in the upcoming IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, Germany, from the 4th until the 8th of September, 2023. A global platform for mobility, sustainability, and technology, IAA Mobility 2023 brings together OEMs, suppliers, and a wide scope of innovators, developers, and service providers in mobility.
On the 4th of September recently-appointed DENSO President and COO Shinnosuke Hayashi will make his first European public appearance and speaking engagement during a press event at the DENSO exhibition stand.
With a career in electronics and software development spanning more than 30 years, the appointment of Mr. Hayashi is a major statement of intent as DENSO embarks on a new trajectory. As the company shifts from its traditional focus on manufacturing automotive components to becoming a provider of mobility technology solutions, the new President and COO will bring fresh perspectives, knowledge, and experience to help bring this vision to life.
The press event, entitled, ‘Mobility in Harmony with the Planet, Society and All People’ will be held at the DENSO Exhibition Stand, Hall A2 – Stand D21, at IAA Mobility on Monday, the 4th of September at 14.20 CEST.
Attendees will have the chance to hear directly from one of the leading figures in automotive, as the presentation touches on a variety of topics, including:
- an introduction to new President & COO Shinnosuke Hayashi and his journey to date;
- an overview of the DENSO vision and how it has emerged in response to a number of major challenges, including global warming, resource scarcity and rapid social change;
- how DENSO is delivering on its promise to the environment and helping to support the journey to electrification;
- what DENSO is doing to develop solutions to minimize the impact of CO2 emissions across both industry and society, including its use of hydrogen-based technologies; and
- why increased collaboration between automotive and non-automotive industries holds the key to achieving the safety and environmental goals of the smart mobility ecosystem and enhancing the wellbeing of society as a whole.
Journalists and media outlet representatives are invited to attend this highly anticipated event. For enquiries please contact: eu_dieu_corporate_communications@eu.denso.com.
About DENSO
DENSO is a €44.3 billion ($47.9 billion) global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its around 200 facilities to produce electrification, powertrain, thermal, mobility electronics, advanced devices to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s around 165,000 employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent around 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
In Europe, DENSO regional headquarters is located in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. DENSO has 27 official group companies located in 14 European countries and employs nearly 15,000 people across its European organization. DENSO Europe’s consolidated revenue was €4.7 billion ($5.1 billion) in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
For more information about DENSO, visit www.denso.com/global
