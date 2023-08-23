After 10-yr hiatus, Richard Jeanty, author of over a dozen books, releases his latest book, A TIME FOR REVENGE

Self-portrait Book Cover

Life is a classroom. Try to learn a different lesson every day.” — Richard Jeanty

SNELLVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Jeanty, the prolific author of over a dozen books, releases his latest book, A TIME FOR REVENGE: The Black Revolution.

With Black History under attack across the country by numerous local school boards, the time is ripe for the release of A Time For Revenge: The Black Revolution, by prolific author and wordsmith, Richard Jeanty. The author takes us on a journey to experience the strength, resilience, and power that our ancestors possessed and bequeathed to us through love and unity. A Time For Revenge: The Black Revolution is an historical opus that chronicles the journey of a black couple through the challenges that many black families face in the world today, such as police brutality, injustice, and the endless harassment from the "Karens" of society who seem preoccupied with publicly disrupting the normalcy in black people's daily lives.

The story characterizes the strength of a united black community when we stand together as a family. The truth of Black history is not limited to the borders of the United States, and the false nonstop narrative that all black people are descendants of former slaves. Real Black History rests in the richness of our diverse contributions scientifically, artistically, innovatively and technologically worldwide.This story reinforces the resilience, valor, devotion, and the abilities of black people to overcome adversities and succeed, in spite of the many obstacles they have faced in society throughout history. Unity is our strength!

The book is currently available on Kindle, Amazon.com and rjpublications.com