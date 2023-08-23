Industry Expert Steve Seidel Joins Retail Mechanical Services as National Sales Manager
Retail Mechanical Services, a leading national provider of HVAC/R services, announces the appointment of Steve Seidel as National Sales Manager.
We are thrilled to welcome Steve Seidel to the team. His comprehensive knowledge of environmental services and his adeptness in managing solutions for retailers are invaluable assets.”MEDFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Retail Mechanical Services, a leading national provider of HVAC/R services, proudly announces the appointment of Steve Seidel as their National Sales Manager. This announcement comes on the heels of the company's expansion in terms of physical office space and affiliated enterprises. Retail Mechanical Services' corporate office and its affiliated companies, Professional Retail Services and Retail Security Services, have doubled their square footage to accommodate the impressive growth of the company. Steve’s experience and industry knowledge fit the company’s deliberate growth plans of retaining a high caliber leader for the business development team.
— Kathleen Larmour, Founder and CEO
Kathleen Larmour, Founder and CEO of Retail Mechanical Services, expresses her enthusiasm for this significant addition to the team: "We are thrilled to welcome Steve Seidel to Retail Mechanical Services. His comprehensive knowledge of environmental services and his adeptness in managing solutions for top retailers are invaluable assets. In these times when Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations are paramount, Steve's expertise will play a pivotal role. We remain committed to evolving our client solutions in sync with the ever-changing landscape."
Steve Seidel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role at Retail Mechanical Services. A graduate of York College of Pennsylvania with a degree in Sales & Marketing, Steve's early career spanned two decades in healthcare, during which he served as an operations executive and consultant in Environmental Services.
In response to the changing landscape of managed healthcare in the late 1990s, Steve transitioned to conceptual sales, focusing on enterprise business solutions tailored to the facilities industry's top 500 retailers. A key milestone in his career was his involvement in developing a consultative solution strategy, which strongly emphasized the facilities cost center for multi-location businesses. This strategy encompassed a client-centric discovery process culminating in the creation of business case solutions. These solutions identified operational enhancements and provided predictive cost models supported by infrastructure resources, process improvements, and technology.
Steve's dedication to professional associations is noteworthy, including a six-year tenure as the co-chair of the ethics committee for the PRSM (Professional Retail Store Maintenance) organization which is now known as ConnexFM. In recognition of his outstanding service, he was honored with the "Volunteer of the Year" award.
Steve maintains a diverse array of hobbies outside his professional pursuits, from SCUBA diving to his passion for audiophilia. He values quality time spent with his wife, two adult children, and their families.
Steve Seidel's addition to Retail Mechanical Services signifies a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory. His expertise and dedication align seamlessly with the company's vision of delivering advanced solutions to its clientele, especially in today's multifaceted challenges.
About Retail Mechanical Services: Retail Mechanical Services is a forward-looking company committed to providing top-tier solutions in the evolving landscape of HVAC/R. With a recent expansion and a roster of affiliated enterprises, the company is to drive innovation and exceed industry standards. For more information, visit https://retailmechanical.com.
