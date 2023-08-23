WriterCon Sponsors Gathering for Book Lovers
ReaderCon is Completely Free and Open to Everyone Who Loves BooksOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WriterCon, the OKC-based annual writing conference, has successfully attracted published writers and aspiring writers from all around the world while garnering praise from Poets & Writers and other industry publications. This year, WriterCon will expand its programming to include readers.
ReaderCon will happen at the Renaissance Waterford in Oklahoma City (6300 Waterford Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73118) on Monday, September 4 (Labor Day). The program is free and open to the public. Visitors can hear a wide variety of published authors and obtain autographed books. Over twenty-five authors are scheduled, headlined by Lisa Gardner, the New York Times-bestselling author of suspense novels like One Step Too Far, and Tosca Lee, the New York Times-bestselling author of historical and biblical novels like Sheba.
In addition to the author talks, ReaderCon will have many fun activities to delight book fans. They will hold a book-themed costume contest, give you a mystery to solve, hold a spelling bee, take afternoon tea, make a Harry Potter wand, and play Book Jeopardy. You can read to a rescue doggie (brought by nonprofit Safe Haven). Food trucks will provide lunch and snacks during the event. ReaderCon also will have an Exhibitor Hall where vendors will sell their crafts, and a Book Expo where authors can display their own work. Many prizes and gifts will be awarded.
Oklahoma writer William Bernhardt, after hosting WriterCon for many years, thought it was time to add something new. “I’ve seen this conference become one of the biggest and best in the country. But where would writers be without readers? It was time to pay it forward. So we created this free event for readers, the backbone of the book world, where they can meet superstars like Lisa Gardner and feel immersed in the safe and immersive world of literature.”
ReaderCon will feature authors from a wide variety of genres, including romance fiction, mysteries, women’s fiction, screenplays, thrillers, inspirational writing, science fiction/fantasy, nonfiction, books for young readers. They will also discuss topics buzzing in today’s book world, like AI and podcasting. Oklahoma authors appearing and signing include Tamara Grantham, Rilla Askew, Rene Gutteridge, and Callie Hutton.
Bernhardt, a Choctaw resident, is the nationally bestselling author of more than sixty books, most recently, The Florentine Poet. He hosted his first writers conference in 2007. Bernhardt gave many Oklahoma writers their start, including bestselling fantasy author P.C. Cast, humorist Barry Friedman, poet Bill McCloud, and thriller author Betsey Kulakowski. Author John Wooley has called him “the best friend Oklahoma writers ever had.”
For interviews or questions, contact William Bernhardt, 405-203-8641, willbern@gmail.com.
For more information about ReaderCon, visit https://writercon.com/readercon/
William Bernhardt
WriterCon
+1 405-203-8641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other