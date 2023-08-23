Homeowners Battle Against Foreclosure Led to TRUSTEE SALE REVERSAL Victory with Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
After Multiple Denied Home Retention Programs, Homeowner Wins Trustee Sale Reversal and Loan Modification with Non Profit Alliance of Consumer AdvocatesLINCOLN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an inspiring display of community support and relentless perseverance, Daniel Reid, a resident of 1347 Standish Cir, Lincoln, CA, has emerged from the brink of eviction and is now on the path to securing his family home, thanks to the intervention of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group.
Daniel Reid purchased his residence on May 29, 2018, with a loan he qualified for of $522,375. But life took a turn due to Covid-19 and in July 2022 his lender recorded a Notice of Default. Despite numerous attempts to secure assistance from his lender throughout 2020 through 2022, Daniel's pleas for help went unanswered. Things reached a critical point when a Notice of Trustee Sale was recorded against his property on October 17, 2022. The foreclosure proceeded, and by May 4, 2023, Daniel Reids home was Foreclosed upon at the Court House steps at 1:00 p.m. and now faced the harrowing prospect of eviction.
Desperate and determined to find a way out, Daniel Reid turned to the internet, where a simple Google search for "Who can help me with a Trustee Sale Reversal" led him to www.TrusteeSaleReversals.org. He was promptly guided to a free eligibility application page which he completed with hope. His cry for help was immediately answered by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a faith-based not-for-profit loss mitigation clinic. Here, Senior Volunteer Advocate, Ashlee Hudson, took charge of Daniel's case and once she confirmed his eligibility, she immediately connected Daniel Reid with the Consumer Defense Law Group.
The law group wasted no time. A civil action was initiated (Case Number S-CV-0050588) and filed on May 30, 2023, at 7:02 am in the Superior Court of California, Placer County. Their diligent efforts bore fruit: Daniel Reid's Trustee Sale was officially rescinded. And the good news didn't end there. By August 9, 2023, Daniel secured a Trial Loan Modification. Now, all that stands between him, and a fresh start are three consecutive monthly payments, due in September, October, and November of 2023 to get a Permanent Loan Modification after a successful Trustee Sale Reversal.
Daniel's journey, while personal and unique, shines a light on the broader challenges homeowners face and the invaluable role of nonprofit organizations in guiding those in dire straits towards hope and stability.
About Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates
The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a faith-based not-for-profit loss mitigation clinic dedicated to assisting homeowners facing foreclosure with Homeownership Retention and affordable Housing.
