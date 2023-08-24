A Decade of Distinction: ITOrizon's 10-Year Anniversary Unveils a Trail of SCM Excellence, Innovation, and Triumph
ITOrizon, a trailblazing force in the realm of supply chain services and consulting, proudly announces a monumental milestone – its 10th-year anniversary.
Our profound appreciation extends to our steadfast clientele, devoted associates, and trusted partners, who have been the bedrock of our triumphs throughout this extraordinary odyssey.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ITOrizon, a trailblazing force in the realm of supply chain services and consulting, proudly announces a monumental milestone – its 10th-year anniversary. Embarking on this remarkable journey in 2013, ITOrizon's unwavering commitment to excellence, tireless innovation, and resolute customer satisfaction has fueled a decade of unparalleled growth and achievement.
— Shan Muthuvelu
Evolving from its humble startup beginnings, ITOrizon has ascended to a position of prominence within the realm of global end-to-end supply chain ecosystem services. This ascent has been driven by our unique approach of seamlessly integrating business, application, and technology under a single roof, all imbued with an unwavering Entrepreneurial Spirit.
The pages of its history shine with prestigious partnerships, accolades of a Notable Contender for Oracle Ecosystem Services by ISG, a Supply Chain Strategy, Planning, and Operations specialist hailed by Gartner, a distinguished SCM System Integrator acknowledged by ARC Forbes, earning Gartner's accolades not once, not twice, but thrice consecutively, as specialists in Warehousing and Fulfillment, and a repository of expertise in Manhattan, Oracle, UCBOS application and Cloud Transformation digital business services.
Founder Shan Muthuvelu expressed his gratitude, saying, "Our profound appreciation extends to our steadfast clientele, devoted associates, and trusted partners, who have been the bedrock of our triumphs throughout this extraordinary odyssey. This anniversary signifies not merely the passage of years, but the boundless potential that lies ahead as we continue to reshape the landscape of the supply chain space."
ITOrizon's success is propelled by an impressive clientele, including numerous Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, known for their global presence, extensive customer base, and sophisticated supply chain infrastructure. Motivated by their aspiration to lead in technology innovation for supply chain excellence, ITOrizon has been driven to push boundaries. With an unwavering focus on client needs and insights, the company consistently crafts cutting-edge solutions that not only overcome industry challenges but also redefine benchmarks.
The heart of ITOrizon's journey lies within its exceptional workforce, who have been the catalyst behind a remarkable 30% year-over-year growth in revenue.
Hear from our Associates:
"At ITOrizon, I'm proud to be part of a team that fearlessly embraces every unique project challenge. From weaving intricate multi-system configurations to crafting applications from scratch, our dedication knows no bounds. Above all, our focus on customer experience drives us to deliver nothing but the best. " - Dakota Sanders, SCM, ERP & WMS Design Lead, Global Supply Chain Services
"Our organization's greatest strength lies in its employees, who channel personal achievements into collective goals, serving as the driving force behind exceptional outcomes. Throughout our challenging 10-year journey, it is the companionship of our dedicated associates that has been most significant, overshadowing both the path and the destination. - Mohan Kappadi , Technical Director, SCM Practice
“At every step, we weave our diverse expertise into a tapestry of success. Together, we’ve not only weathered storms but also illuminated new horizons. " - Lexi Xu, SCM Manager
"I am truly honored to be part of ITOrizon's incredible journey over the past 6 years. The synergy of our team's unwavering dedication and the incredible management support behind the innovative solutions we've delivered drives our success, and I'm excited to further contribute to our shared future vision. " - Safarnad Meethale Valavil, Senior Software Analyst
“As I approach my fourth year at ITOrizon, I can confidently declare them as my most rewarding in Project/Team/Customer experience, thanks to the invaluable experience of grasping both business and client dynamics alongside technology. From day one, my leadership emphasized the essence of attentive customer listening, needs comprehension, and optimal solution provision, which continues to drive our perseverance through challenges every day.” – Arunkumar Surendran, Practice Manager
These celebrations will not only be a mirror to the journey traversed but also a tribute to the dedication of its customers, associates, partners, and vendors.
As ITOrizon catapults into the next phase of its evolution, the world watches in anticipation, ready to witness the orchestration of yet another decade marked by distinction, innovation spirit, and a legacy that continues to rewrite the chronicles of end-to-end supply chain ecosystem services.
About ITOrizon
ITOrizon is a Global Services Company that offers domain expertise, industry best practices, and technical astute to attain excellence in Supply Chain Processes, Operational Innovation, and Digitalization programs. Headquartered in Atlanta (USA), with teams in Atlanta and New Jersey along with offshore offices in Chennai (India) and Bangalore (India), ITOrizon helps customers navigate the complex world of bi-modal Supply Chain, IT and Digital Business to make effective decisions with speed and confidence.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Akhil Matthew
ITOrizon Inc.
+1 770-971-8411
engage@itorizon.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube