Metavista3D presented innovative 3D Display Technology at K-Display in Seoul

Metavista3D, a pioneering R&D company specializing in 3D display technologies, has unveiled the latest glasses-free 3D displays at K-Display in Seoul.
"We are very excited to be attending K-Display in Seoul, an amazing event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the display industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D.
Metavista3D, a pioneering R&D company specializing in pseudo-holographic display technologies, has unveiled the latest glasses-free 3D displays at K-Display 2023 in Seoul, Korea. (www.k-display.org)
The company showcased its groundbreaking AI-powerd 3D display technology and offered attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience the future of spatial reality displays.
K-Display in Seoul is Asia’s leading event for the display industry, bringing together the brightest minds in the field of display technology. Metavista3D's presence at the event underscores the company's commitment to innovation and its position as a leader in the development of next-generation 3D displays.
"We are very excited to be attending K-Display in Seoul, an amazing event that attracts leading professionals and experts in the display industry," said Jeffrey Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. "We’ve demonstrated our unique AI-powered 3D display technology to LG, Samsung and other display companies, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize the metaverse, virtual reality, and augmented reality markets."
Metavista3D's state-of-the-art Super-Multiview (SMV) technology, backed by more than 60 patents, offers a glasses-free 3D viewing experience without additional memory requirements. The AI-powered displays generate thousands of perspectives in real time, providing crystal-clear images and better depth perception, while eliminating the common drawbacks of traditional 3D displays, such as fuzziness, headache, and eye strain.
About Metavista3D
Metavista3D is a research and development company focused on the development of next-generation pseudo-holographic display technologies. With a strong commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is dedicated to developing AI-based displays that enable superior spatial reality experiences without the need for 3D glasses. For more information, please visit www.metavista3D.com.
