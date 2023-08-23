Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon: India becomes 4th country to land on lunar surface
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A big congratulations to Team India/Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), as well as their Chairman and the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the historic achievement of successfully landing ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Rover on the Moon’s South Pole. This marks the first time ever that a rover has landed there and makes India the fourth nation alongside the United States, Russia, and China to achieve this feat. It's a remarkable accomplishment for mankind.
Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Global
India and its scientists have achieved a phenomenal accomplishment, making history and filling every Indian and overseas citizen of India with pride.
Around 8:34 a.m. EST on Thursday and 6.04 p.m. IST on Wednesday, India made history as its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft touched down on the moon’s South Pole—an uncharted territory that scientists believe could hold vital reserves of frozen water, and the fourth country to achieve a moon landing.
Tuning into the live stream of the landing, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly stated, “All the people of the world, the people of every country and region: India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s alone ... this success belongs to all of humanity. We can all aspire for the moon, and beyond.”
The six-wheeled lander and rover module of Chandrayaan-3 is configured with payloads that will provide data to the scientific community on the properties of lunar soil and rocks, including chemical and elemental compositions. It is hoped that the Chandrayaan-3 will spark curiosity and a passion for exploration among youth.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here