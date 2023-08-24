1909 Hosts “A Night in Paradise” Gala to Support Next Generation of Entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County
The Non-Profit Organization, Which Currently Serves Over 200 Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses in West Palm Beach, is Hosting Its Annual Gala
By supporting and empowering early-stage entrepreneurs, we create an ecosystem that allows the risk-taking, creativity, and resilience that positively impacts our community and the world.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1909, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in Palm Beach County, is hosting its annual gala benefiting the next generation of Palm Beach County entrepreneurs on Saturday, November 4, 2023, from 6:30pm to 10:30pm.
— Danielle Casey, Founder and Experience Director, 1909
The Gala’s theme this year is a “A Night in Paradise” where guests will be transported to a tropical paradise at the Hilton West Palm Beach, located at 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. The event will feature a cocktail hour, three-course seated dinner, open bar, silent and live auctions, live entertainment and dancing under the stars, poolside, on the hotel’s lawn. Tickets for the 1909 Gala start at $350 and are available at https://1909.betterworld.org/events/2023Gala.
1909 is considered the cornerstone of the entrepreneur ecosystem in downtown West Palm Beach. At 1909, you’ll find a group of entrepreneurs, innovators, small business owners and creatives creating their own renaissance in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The local organization currently serves over 230 diverse entrepreneurs, technologists, creatives, and small business owners through its membership program, which offers workspace, online and in-person programming, collaboration, mentorship, a business-accelerator program, and more. 1909 has helped launch and grow over 100 businesses through its business education programs. Its members’ businesses generate over $23 million in revenue annually and have raised over $20 million in capital collectively.
The Gala will provide the needed funding and support for 1909’s expansion to meet the soaring demand in Palm Beach County.
“In this pivotal growth period, Palm Beach County deserves bold investments in innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Danielle Casey, Founder and Experience Director, 1909. “By supporting and empowering early-stage entrepreneurs, we create an ecosystem that allows the risk-taking, creativity, and resilience that positively impacts our community and the world.”
“Investing in early-stage entrepreneurship and innovation is the catalyst for driving transformative change and shaping the future of our society,” said Shana Ostrovitz, Executive Director, 1909. “These strategic investments serve as the lifeblood of progress, nurturing visionary ideas and cultivating groundbreaking technologies that redefine industries. This, in turn, fosters job creation, economic growth, and a culture of continuous improvement. By supporting and investing in innovation today, we create the possibility of a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow, one where the boundaries of possibility are constantly pushed, and the human potential is unleashed in ways previously unimaginable.”
Members of the Gala Host Committee include: Honorary Chair – Natalie Mackey; Co-Founder & CEO of Winky Lux; Danielle Mousseau; 35 Mules (FPL), Kathleen Warren; Related, Cayla Birk; Cayla Birk Art, Michele Aldas-Ricks; Campbell Creative, Stephanie Schwed; Nest Seekers International, Ryan Beckett; Bit Realty, Peter Cruise; FAU & Non-Profits First, Meghan McKenna; Search Appeal (Committee Chair), Dana Filetti; Royal Poinciana Plaza, Chris Callahan; Brown Harris Stevens, Andrew Filauro; Steel Grove, Katherine Kress; Freelance Fundraising Consultant, Jamie Sauer; Lang Realty, Ryan Hollihan; Palm Beach Illustrated, Shelley Rosen; Luxe Bloom
Gala Sponsors: 35 Mules (FPL), TD Bank, CITY Furniture, JP Morgan, Surefoot, Eisner Amper, Search Appeal, Neptunya, Chamber Music Society of the Palm Beaches, PATHOS, Whole Story Studio and Sustainabase.
About 1909
1909 is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the holistic growth of creators in Palm Beach County, offering members access to a one-of-a-kind, collaborative community, workspace, accelerator programs, and mentorship. 1909 was formed in 2018 to build the kind of space and community that the founders—along with fellow Palm Beach County creators and innovators—sought for themselves. Since opening its doors, 1909 has welcomed many creators who have helped lead the organization forward and adapt where needed. We are proud to be creating an organization that allows talented people with unique perspectives to shape and contribute to the future for all of us. For more information about 1909, visit https://weare1909.org/.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
4103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn