"Random Access Memory of a Life Well Spent" - A touching Memoir Through Time
Author Phillip L. Hixson brings us an intimate and compelling memoir that delves into the pages of history, family legends, and personal experiences.
In today's fast-paced world, opportunities to pass down invaluable knowledge and cherished stories to younger family members are dwindling.”DALLAS, OR, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Random Access Memory of a Life Well Spent". a touching memoir through time
— Phillip L. Hixson, Author
In an era where the traditions of storytelling around campfires have evolved, author Phillip L. Hixson brings us an intimate and compelling memoir that delves into the pages of history, family legends, and personal experiences. "Random Access Memory of a Life Well Spent" invites readers on a heartwarming journey through Hixson's life, providing a rich tapestry of memories, wisdom, and life lessons that transcend generations.
Through this poignant memoir, Hixson addresses the changing dynamics between generations, noting that in today's fast-paced world, opportunities to pass down invaluable knowledge and cherished stories to younger family members are dwindling. He shares the desire to bridge this gap and provide a glimpse into the life and times that shaped him and his wife, ultimately influencing their life choices, career paths, and personal relationships.
Born in Stillwater, OK, and raised in Clovis, CA, Hixson takes readers on a nostalgic trip through his formative years, from attending elementary, junior high, and high school to his decision to pursue higher education. The author's passion for the natural world shines through as he embarks on a journey to study Biology, envisioning a career as a Life Sciences teacher or a National Park Ranger.
However, life had different plans for Hixson, leading him through a series of twists and turns in his career path. From teaching environmental education in the Kings Canyon Unified School District to summers spent as a Park Ranger at Lava Beds National Monument and Crater Lake National Park, he reveals the profound impact these experiences had on his life and outlook.
The aftermath of the Vietnam War presented its challenges, altering Hixson’s trajectory yet again. Unable to secure a full-time position as a Park Ranger, he found himself embracing the realm of Natural Resources Management with the Corps of Engineers. Over the years, Hixson’s career took him across Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, where he made significant contributions to the field and became involved in teaching roles at various educational institutions.
Beyond his professional endeavors, “Random Access Memory of a Life Well Spent” shares Hixson’s personal engagements as he delves into his role on the board of Stoneridge Resort in north Idaho. This led to an active involvement with the Timeshare Board Members Association, where he made lasting contributions through teaching and leadership.
Moreover, Hixson’s life journey weaves through the landscape of community service, as he served on the West Bonner County School District Board, providing readers with a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that molded him as an individual.
“The memories and experiences shared in this book have shaped my life in profound ways,” remarks Hixson. “It is my heartfelt desire to pass down these stories to my family, friends, and others, offering them a chance to connect with the past and gain insights into the choices and lessons that have influenced me.”
“Random Access Memory of a Life Well Spent” is more than just a memoir; it is a heartfelt testament to the power of storytelling, the richness of human experience, and the invaluable wisdom gained over a lifetime. Phillip L. Hixson’s captivating narrative is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration, knowledge, and a deeper understanding of the beauty of a life well lived.
The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.com: ORDER NOW
For more information about the author or the publishing company you can email The Ewing Publishing at 504-702-6708 or info@theewingspublishing.com
Ewing Publishing
The Ewing Publishing Company
+1 504-702-6708
email us here