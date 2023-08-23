Podcast Editing Emerges as 2023's Top Side Hustle: and Pod Sound School is at the Forefront.
Pod Sound School's dynamic 2-day workshop reveals the potential of podcast editing in the booming creative digital landscape.
There are many entry points into the creator economy, podcast editing is the most powerful, has the most potential, and is easiest to start with.”RALEIGH , NC, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the digital age thrives, so do opportunities for creative professionals. At the intersection of creativity and profitability lies podcast editing—a skill Pod Sound School identifies as 2023’s hottest side hustle. Pushing boundaries in digital creativity, Pod Sound School presents a free, live 2-day event, 'Profit & Podcasts: 2-Day Podcast Editing Deep Dive', Live on YouTube on Thursday, August 24th, and Saturday, August 26th at 12 pm ET.
This immersive workshop is curated to provide attendees with a comprehensive dive into podcast editing, enabling them to harness the booming podcast wave. From understanding the podcast production cycle to gauging income potential, attendees will be equipped to carve their niche in the expansive world of audio.
Day One unveils the nuances of podcast production and the transformation of raw recordings into captivating stories. It provides a glimpse into lucrative career paths, from freelance editing ventures to collaborating with powerhouses like Wondery & Gimlet Media.
Day Two focuses on empowering participants to embark on their podcast editing journey. From pinpointing the right training and tools to establishing a robust online presence, the day promises actionable insights and strategies. The importance of client communication and the allure of Pod Sound School's certification program, designed to bolster one's authority in the domain, will also be spotlighted.
For individuals aspiring to elevate their creative prowess, this workshop is an invaluable ticket.
