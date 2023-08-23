Alternative Environmental Technologies Adds Jennifer A. Alou as Director
I am extremely proud and excited to be part of AET’s team to help bring their environment benefiting technologies to market”RENO, NV, U.S.A., August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Environmental Technologies Holdings Corp. (“AET”), a company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems, announced that Ms. Jennifer A. Alou will join the company as Director. Ms. Alou is also a Director of Plavo More, LLC, a fund that specializes in investing in disruptive technologies.
Introducing Director Alou
In addition to being the newest Director at AET, Ms. Alou goes above and beyond for her community. She is President and Founder of Minority Markets Analytics, an Atlanta, Georgia based firm dedicated to allowing diverse investors access to both Private Equity and Hedge Funds. She also participates in numerous charitable endeavors in Atlanta and South Florida. Moreover, she has served on several Boards and Associations for the metro Atlanta Real Estate Community and has been associated with the Atlanta Mortgage Bankers Association for many years.
Along with the above, Ms. Alou also serves on the Board of Directors of Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. Ms. Alou holds a Bachelor’s degree from Fisk University. She will be an important addition to the AET team.
“AET is thrilled to have someone with Jennifer’s background and experience as well as the support of her affiliated investment companies as we move forward with the commercialization of AET’s various technologies that help combat climate change,” remarked Steve Stevanovich, AET’s Co-Founder and Executive Director.
“I am extremely proud and excited to be part of AET’s team to help bring their environment benefiting technologies to market,” said Jennifer Alou.
About Alternative Environmental Technologies
AET is an eco-friendly technology company dedicated to comprehensive, cost-effective solutions to ecological problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. With numerous worldwide patents and patent applications, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally.
Using its protected technologies, AET has developed products that provide low-cost ways to address these new, rigorous regulations on emissions:
• Remove as much as 99.9% of all sulfur compounds found in existing high-sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries.
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers.
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO) and
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products.
Each of the above abilities of AET technology is cheaper and better for the environment than existing processes used by refineries. For more information, please contact AET at info@alt-enviro-tech.com or by phone at +1 775 309 4555 or visit us online at www.alt-enviro-tech.com.
About Plavo More
Plavo More invests in what can be described as Blue Ocean opportunities. In an established industry, companies compete with each other for every piece of available market share. The competition is often so intense, some firms cannot sustain themselves. This type of industry describes a Red Ocean: a saturated market bloodied by competition.
A Blue Ocean offers the opposite. Many firms choose to innovate or expand in the hopes of finding an uncontested Blue Ocean market. In general, these markets have several characteristics that investors and allocators covet:
● No competition;
● First mover advantage;
● Cost advantages and the ability to set prices without competitive constraints.
The Plavo More management team boasts nearly 100 years of combined experience managing capital through all market cycles. Visit https://plavomore.com
