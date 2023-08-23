Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,848 in the last 365 days.

The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. 1st Annual Day of Reflection and Remembrance on August 30th

1st Annual Day of Reflection and Remembrance Event Flyer

In Honor of National Grief Awareness Day

"I plan to educate as many individuals as possible in underserved communities about the benefits of grief journaling".”
— Kinyatta E. Gray

WASHINGTON, DC , UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. as we pay tribute to National Grief Awareness Day on August 30th at 6 pm EST.

Event RSVP

Be a part of this transformative virtual event, and let us come together to commemorate and honor the memories that shape our lives. Together, we will celebrate the strength of the human spirit and pave the way for healing and growth.

Take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to gain insights into navigating the complex emotions of loss while discovering effective coping mechanisms. Please mark your calendars and join us on National Grief Awareness Day as we stand together, united in understanding and resilience.

Get ready to be moved, inspired, and empowered as our specially selected and courageous Remembrance Ambassadors (Carmelina Gilberto, Latoya Hill, Kathryn Austin, Kei Shanae, Arlinda Davis, Alexis Doumbouya, and Dr. Tiffany Carter) share their heartfelt stories and invaluable wisdom. Together, we will shed light on the often-overlooked topic of grief, fostering a supportive and compassionate community.

Please RSVP for this virtual event now and join us on August 30th for an unforgettable experience that will forever change how you perceive grief. Together, we can create a brighter future filled with empathy, compassion, and support.

Event RSVP

We are incredibly honored to announce our hosts, Tei Pearson of the TPX Experience and Takiya Green, MSW of Don't Ignore the Scars. We are privileged to welcome our esteemed Special Guests, Reverend Leland Core, Justice Jay, DMV Recording Artist, and Corrona Boston, Psychotherapist.

The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides awareness, education, and resources about the benefits of journaling for women and teens. We specifically focus on grief journaling and offer free grief journals to those who qualify.

Kinyatta Gray
The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc
kinyatta@honoringmissbee.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

The Miss Bee Digital Grief Journal App

You just read:

The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. 1st Annual Day of Reflection and Remembrance on August 30th

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more