The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. 1st Annual Day of Reflection and Remembrance on August 30th

1st Annual Day of Reflection and Remembrance Event Flyer

In Honor of National Grief Awareness Day

"I plan to educate as many individuals as possible in underserved communities about the benefits of grief journaling".” — Kinyatta E. Gray

WASHINGTON, DC , UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Join The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. as we pay tribute to National Grief Awareness Day on August 30th at 6 pm EST.

Be a part of this transformative virtual event, and let us come together to commemorate and honor the memories that shape our lives. Together, we will celebrate the strength of the human spirit and pave the way for healing and growth.

Take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to gain insights into navigating the complex emotions of loss while discovering effective coping mechanisms. Please mark your calendars and join us on National Grief Awareness Day as we stand together, united in understanding and resilience.

Get ready to be moved, inspired, and empowered as our specially selected and courageous Remembrance Ambassadors (Carmelina Gilberto, Latoya Hill, Kathryn Austin, Kei Shanae, Arlinda Davis, Alexis Doumbouya, and Dr. Tiffany Carter) share their heartfelt stories and invaluable wisdom. Together, we will shed light on the often-overlooked topic of grief, fostering a supportive and compassionate community.

Please RSVP for this virtual event now and join us on August 30th for an unforgettable experience that will forever change how you perceive grief. Together, we can create a brighter future filled with empathy, compassion, and support.

We are incredibly honored to announce our hosts, Tei Pearson of the TPX Experience and Takiya Green, MSW of Don't Ignore the Scars. We are privileged to welcome our esteemed Special Guests, Reverend Leland Core, Justice Jay, DMV Recording Artist, and Corrona Boston, Psychotherapist.

The Heart of Miss Bee, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides awareness, education, and resources about the benefits of journaling for women and teens. We specifically focus on grief journaling and offer free grief journals to those who qualify.

The Miss Bee Digital Grief Journal App