Digital Comics Market to Witness Major Growth by 2028 | ComiXology, Webtoon, Marvel Comics
Stay up to date with Digital Comics Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Digital Comics Market’’ evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Digital Comics market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ComiXology (An Amazon company) (United States), Webtoon (Line Webtoon) (South Korea), Marvel Comics (A subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) (United States), DC Comics (A subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery) (United States), VIZ Media (United States), Dark Horse Comics (United States), Image Comics (United States), Kodansha Comics (Japan), Shueisha (VIZ Media's parent company) (Japan), Crunchyroll (Owned by Sony) (United States). Additionally, other players that are part of this detailed analysis are Yen Press (Hachette Book Group) (United States), BOOM! Studios (United States), IDW Publishing (United States).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Digital Comics market to witness a CAGR of 4.9% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Digital Comics Market Breakdown by Type (Web Platform, Mobile Platform) by Target Audience (Child, Adult) by Genre (Romance, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Comedy, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Digital Comics market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.3 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 16.1 Billion.
The Digital Comics Market is the section of the entertainment and publishing industry concerned with the development, distribution, and consumption of digital comic books and graphic novels. Readers may access and enjoy visual narrative content on electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, e-readers, and computers, making digital comics an alternative to conventional print comics. This industry includes a variety of platforms, applications, and online retailers that sell, subscribe to, or view digital comics for free.
Market Drivers
• Growing Popularity of Digital Content followed by Global Reach and Accessibility are some of the drivers for Digital Comics market.
Market Trend
• Webtoons and Infinite Scrolling followed by Original Digital Content are some of the trends for Digital Comics market.
Market Restraints:
• Piracy and Copyright Concerns followed by Screen Fatigue are some of the restraints faced by Digital Comics market.
Major Highlights of the Digital Comics Market report released by HTF MI
Global Digital Comics Market Breakdown by Type (Web Platform, Mobile Platform) by Target Audience (Child, Adult) by Genre (Romance, Science Fiction, Fantasy, Comedy, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Digital Comics matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Digital Comics report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
