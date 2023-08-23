Private Lands Archery Only, Unit CWD Deer Hunts Set August 25-27

NASHVILLE --- The three-day archery only on private lands only antlered deer hunt is set for Aug. 25-27. The only exception is in Unit CWD where guns and muzzleloaders are allowed and select public lands are open for hunting.

The harvested deer counts toward the season bag limit which is two antlered for the deer units except for Unit CWD where the bag limit is three. Hunters in Unit CWD can see which public lands are open for this hunt in the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. Fluorescent orange is required in Unit CWD.

Unit CWD counties have not changed from last season and include Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton counties. CWD Positive or High-Risk counties outside of Unit CWD (Carroll, Decatur, Dyer, Hardin, Henry, Wayne, and Weakley counties) are in Unit L for hunting regulations but must still follow CWD carcass transportation and feeding restrictions.

Tennessee residents are also allowed to hunt without a license on Free Hunting Day Saturday, Aug. 26, which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season.

For a full list of hunting season dates and regulations visit TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org or contact your nearest TWRA regional office.

