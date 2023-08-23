Dry Ice Machine Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 | Cold Jet LLC, ASCO Carbon Dioxide, Artimpex, IceTech World
The Latest Study Published by HTF MI Research on the "Dry Ice Machine Market'' evaluates market size, trend and forecast to 2029. The Dry Ice Machine market study includes significant research data and evidences to be a practical resource document for managers and analysts is, industry experts and other key people to have an easily accessible and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges as well as information about the competitors. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Cold Jet LLC (United States), ASCO Carbon Dioxide Ltd (Belgium), Artimpex N.V (Belgium), TOMCO2 Systems (United States), Aquila Triventek A/S (Denmark), IceTech World (Denmark), ACP Dry Ice Machine (Germany), CRYONOMIC (Belgium), ICEsonic (Slovenia), FREEZECO2 (Hungary).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Dry Ice Machine market to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Dry Ice Machine Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial Cleaning, Cold Chain and Transportation, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Others) by Type (Dry Ice Pellet Machines, Dry Ice Block Machines, Dry Ice Slice Machines) by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing Industries, Food Processing Industries, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industries, Others) by Distribution Channel (Direct, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Dry Ice Machine market size is estimated to increase by USD 102.9 Billion at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2018 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 272.3 Billion.
The Dry Ice Machine Market is the industrial equipment industry sector that manufactures, distributes, and uses machines designed to make dry ice. Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide (CO2) in a frozen condition that is often used for chilling, freezing, cleaning, and the shipping of perishable products. Dry ice machines create dry ice by compressing and chilling gaseous carbon dioxide, causing it to solidify. These devices are critical for sectors that demand a consistent and efficient supply of dry ice.
Market Drivers
• The expansion of the cold chain logistics industry, especially for temperature-sensitive products like vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and food items, has driven the demand for dry ice machines to produce dry ice for transportation and preservation purposes
Opportunities
• The expanding cold chain logistics industry, driven by the demand for temperature-sensitive product transportation, presents significant opportunities for dry ice machines to produce dry ice for packaging and preserving perishable goods.
Market Restraints:
• Some dry ice machines have limited production capacities, which may not meet the demands of high-volume industries or large-scale applications.
Major Highlights of the Dry Ice Machine Market report released by HTF MI
Global Dry Ice Machine Market Breakdown by Application (Industrial Cleaning, Cold Chain and Transportation, Medical and Pharmaceutical, Others) by Type (Dry Ice Pellet Machines, Dry Ice Block Machines, Dry Ice Slice Machines) by Industry Vertical (Manufacturing Industries, Food Processing Industries, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Industries, Others) by Distribution Channel (Direct, Distributor) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Informational Takeaways from the Market Study: The report Dry Ice Machine matches the completely examined and evaluated data of the noticeable companies and their situation in the market considering impact of Coronavirus. The measured tools including SWOT analysis, Porter's five powers analysis, and assumption return debt were utilized while separating the improvement of the key players performing in the market.
Key Development's in the Market: This segment of the Dry Ice Machine report fuses the major developments of the market that contains confirmations, composed endeavours, R&D, new thing dispatch, joint endeavours, and relationship of driving members working in the market.
