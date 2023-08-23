EURO CREDIT HOLDINGS LIMITED EXTENDS PRE-APPROVES CAPITAL OF $500M FOR SECURITIES LISTED ON THE MEXICAN BOLSA

Securities Backed Lending Services Pursuing Your Goals

Euro Credit Holdings Limited has announced the extension of pre-approved securities backed lending capital totalling $500 million USD for the Mexican Bolsa

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Euro Credit Holdings Limited (ECHL), a key player in the international financial services arena, is pleased to announce the extension of pre-approved securities backed lending capital totalling $500 million USD for securities listed on the Mexican Bolsa.

This strategic initiative emanates from Euro Credit Holdings Limited London branch and demonstrates the company's confidence in the Mexican market and its commitment to fostering cross-border financial opportunities.

"We are proud to extend this significant pre-approved lending capital, focusing on the Mexican Bolsa," said Micheal Gossman, Executive Vice President of Euro Credit Holdings Limited United Kingdom branch. "Mexico's financial market represents a dynamic and promising landscape, and we believe our securities backed lending services will provide valuable support to investors in the region."

Vice President, Andreii Shelelo said, "The extension of $500 million USD in pre-approved securities backed lending capital for the Mexican market is more than an investment; it's a reflection of our belief in the vibrant opportunities that the Mexican Bolsa presents. At Euro Credit Holdings Limited, we continually strive to innovate and expand our services to meet the evolving needs of the global financial landscape. This commitment to the Mexican market demonstrates our dedication to providing tailored solutions and support where it's needed most. As we strengthen our presence in Mexico, we look forward to fostering growth and stability in the region, working closely with our clients to help them achieve their financial aspirations."

The extension of these pre-approved funds aligns with Euro Credit Holdings Limited vision to expand its global footprint and solidify its presence in emerging markets. The $500 million USD commitment to securities listed on the Mexican Bolsa is a significant milestone in the company's continued growth, reflecting its leadership in the financial industry.

About Euro Credit Holdings Limited:

Euro Credit Holdings Limited is a world-renowned financial services firm headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with a significant presence in worldwide. Since its inception in 2013, Euro Credit Holdings Limited has been committed to providing tailored and innovative financial solutions, including securities backed lending services. The firm's expertise, dedication, and global reach have made it a preferred partner for investors and businesses around the world.

For more information about Euro Credit Holdings Limited pre-approved securities backed lending capital for the Mexican Bolsa or other financial offerings, please contact: