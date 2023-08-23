Babin Law, LLC Leads the Charge Against Human Trafficking
COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Babin Law’s groundbreaking human trafficking litigation has been featured in a full investigative article published by the New Yorker.
See the article here to learn more:
https://www.newyorker.com/news/a-reporter-at-large/should-hotel-chains-be-held-liable-for-human-trafficking
The article explains how Babin Law filed the very first stand-alone lawsuit under federal trafficking laws against the hotel industry. And more specifically how Babin Law is going after the corporate hotel giants that run the hospitality industry. For decades, mega hotel corporations have profited millions of dollars every year from renting rooms where victims, often children, are forced to have sex dozens of times a day in exchange for money.
Babin Law represents more victims of trafficking than any other firm in the country (thousands). And for the first time, a real path to providing some modicum of justice to these victims and the resources they need to start a new life is becoming a reality.
Babin Law has fought to ensure mega hotel corporations are no longer able to ignore the rampant signs of human trafficking on their properties while sitting idly and getting rich. Human trafficking is of the most depraved, inhuman, reprehensible crimes. Trafficking robs an individual of their very essence and turns them into a slave. Mega hotel corporations did nothing to address the known epidemic looming behind the doors to their rooms. In fact, many mega hotel corporations did not even require trafficking training of their employees until Babin Law began bringing lawsuits.
Babin Law’s recent victories in a group of Ohio cases have opened up a jurisdiction where many victims across the country can file their cases. The ability to be heard in one court where hundreds or thousands of other similar victim’s claims reside provides safety and predictability in the administration of the law that will give more victims the courage to file their case.
If you would like to reach out for an interview with Steven Babin or have any comments or questions, please contact his Executive Assistant, Mike Danza, at michael.danza@babinlaws.com or call the office at 614.654.8536.
Case numbers: 2:22-cv-1924; 2:22-cv-2682; 2:22-cv-2690; 2:22-cv-2734; 2:22-cv-3080; 2:22-cv-3256; 2:22-cv-3258; 2:22-cv-3340; 2:22-cv-3416; 2:22-cv-3766; 2:22-cv-3767; 2:22-cv-3768; 2:22-cv-3769; 2:22-cv-3770; 2:22-cv-3771; 2:22-cv-3772; 2:22-cv-3773; 2:22-cv-3774; 2:22-cv-3776; 2:22-cv-3778; 2:22-cv-3782; 2:22-cv-3784; 2:22-cv-3786; 2:22-cv-3787; 2:22-cv-3788; 2:22-cv-3797; 2:22-cv-3798; 2:22-cv-3799; 2:22-cv-3811; 2:22-cv-3837; 2:22-cv-3839; 2:22-cv-3842; 2:22-cv-3844; 2:22-cv-3845;2:22-cv-3846; M.A. v Wyndham 19-cv-849.
Michael Danza
Babin Law, LLC
+1 614-964-0138
michael.danza@babinlaws.com