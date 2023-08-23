Real Estate Agent April Florio Plays Real Estate Agent in New Film "The Attic"

The Attic is her first horror film release, while the full-length feature film The Unbreakable Bunch is set to release on Oct 13, 2023.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- April Florio is playing the role of a Real Estate Agent in her first horror film, “The Attic.” With notable appearances in films like "American Pie 2" and "National Lampoon's Pledge This," Florio's recent completion of the bone-chilling horror short film "The Attic" promises to mesmerize audiences in the upcoming months. Another of her films, The Unbreakable Bunch , featuring acclaimed wrestlers, is scheduled to be released on October 13, 2023."The Attic" has been written and directed by Rick Ybarra and showcases the cinematic artistry of Chris Flores as Director of Photography and Producer. The film casts April Florio as a Real Estate Agent who unwittingly plunges into a realm of terror. As the central character, Florio grapples with an eerie realization during a late-night showing, testing her composure and resolve. Leveraging her own success as a real estate agent along the Florida Coast, Florio weaves a seamless connection between her dual careers. In less than 3 years in Real Estate, Florio has sold over 70 homes across Florida. She started her own team, The Florio Group while balancing her acting career.The partnership between accomplished siblings Chris Flores and Rick Ybarra brings their collective expertise to the forefront. With “The Attic,” Chris Flores, an established presence in the industry, lends his distinctive touch to cinematography and production, while Rick Ybarra embarks on his directorial debut, crafting an atmosphere of suspense that promises to linger long after the credits roll.Currently in post-production, "The Attic" is poised to enthrall audiences at prominent film festivals with its chilling, captivating narrative. The film's anticipated release and distribution are projected for spring 2024, ensuring an immersive cinematic experience leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.In "The Attic," April Florio embodies Jennifer, a successful Real Estate Agent who embarks on a last-minute, late-night showing. A seemingly routine task turns nightmarish as Jennifer discovers she is not alone in the unfamiliar dwelling. Confronted with an ominous presence, Jennifer must navigate the echoes of a haunting past, unraveling a decades-long mystery as her showing takes an unexpected and sinister twist.As the cinematic world eagerly awaits the unveiling of "The Attic," April Florio's dual mastery in both acting and real estate continues to shine, promising an immersive and genre-defying cinematic experience.For updates, follow her group on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yourhomesalehere