Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Generate Sales of US$ 170 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

Modern innovation is built on semiconductor chips, which power everything from smartphones and laptops to state-of-the-art medical equipment and advanced automotive electronics. Electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) are just two examples of the many industries where equipment used in semiconductor fabrication is being used.Semiconductors are widely used in autonomous, electric, and networked vehicles. This is advancing the equipment market for semiconductor manufacture. For instance, traditional cars typically carry chips worth US$ 330, whereas hybrid electric vehicles can carry up to US$ 1,000 and USD 3,500 worth of electronics. Therefore, the market will rise due to the increasing use of semiconductors in autonomous and hybrid vehicles.The fastest-growing industry is consumer electronics, which greatly aids in market growth. The primary reason behind this market's expansion is the rise of smartphones, which is expected to parallel population growth. For instance, subscriptions for smartphones continue to rise. In 2021, there were 6.3 billion, or roughly 77% of all mobile phone subscriptions. This is expected to rise to 7.8 billion by 2027, which represents 87% of all mobile subscribers.The Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, mission-critical services, cloud solutions, and other technologies have increased wireless communication, ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and high dependability owing to the 5G network's penetration. For the smooth operation of the devices and networks, it is projected that this factor will benefit the expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the years to come. For instance, it is predicted that by 2027, there will be 6 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide.๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ญ-๐„๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‡๐š๐ฅ๐Ÿ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌThe front-end equipment segment played a prominent role in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. In 2022, the segment accounted for over 74% of the market's overall revenue.The front-end method is used to produce silicon wafers and for photolithography, deposition, etching, ion implantation, mechanical polishing equipment, and many other processes. The need for 200 mm silicon wafers has increased recently, and there is a significant demand for 300 mm silicon wafers globally. From 2017 to 2022, 200 mm fabs are prepared to add more than 600,000 wafers per month globally, according to SEMI. Furthermore, these developments will serve as key drivers for the market growth.The rising need for front-end hardware is primarily caused by the growing need for highly efficient and packed semiconductors for GPUs, IoT devices, CPUs, and other devices.๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š ๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ ๐‚๐š๐ฉ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐’๐š๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐จ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ง๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญThe Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market. Several Asian countries dominate the manufacture of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and others.China is a major contributor to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies. On the other hand, the Chinese government continues to place a high priority on the semiconductor sector as a source of technological leadership and economic growth. By 2030, it is projected to contribute about 40% of the new worldwide capacity.A number of factors, including the region's strong industrial infrastructure, strong governmental support, technological developments, and the large presence of some of the top semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, have contributed to the market expansion.For instance, in July 2023, officials from India and Japan met in New Delhi to discuss the possibility of working together in important fields like semiconductors and building reliable supply chains. By 2027, $35.9 billion in Japanese investment was the goal of the negotiations.In addition, in August 2023, Foxconn spent Rs 5,000 crore (US$ 5000 Mn) in Karnataka for manufacturing facilities for phone enclosures and semiconductor equipment. Foxconn will launch two manufacturing projects, one of which will be a collaboration with the American company Applied Materials.South Korea and other major foundry hubs are increasing investment and incentives in their individual industries. Additionally, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy reported that by 2030, chip exports are projected to increase by a factor of two to reach USD 200 billion. All of these elements together, therefore, fuel market expansion in the area.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐ง๐ข๐ž๐ฌThe intensity of competitiveness in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is moderately high. The significant capital expenditures and substantial R&D investments necessary to compete in the SME sector promote firm specialization. Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, and KLA Corporation are a few notable participants.๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market Applied Materials is one of the top companies in the semiconductor sector. Applied Materials is one of the top companies in the semiconductor sector. The American business offers the necessary equipment, support, and software to make flat-panel computers, smartphones, television displays, and solar gadgets. 