Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Generate Sales of US$ 170 Billion By 2031 | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟎.𝟓 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟕𝟎.𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟎.𝟐𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The semiconductor industry has developed tremendously over time and is now essential for powering consumer electronics. Modern innovation is built on semiconductor chips, which power everything from smartphones and laptops to state-of-the-art medical equipment and advanced automotive electronics. Electric vehicles and cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) are just two examples of the many industries where equipment used in semiconductor fabrication is being used.
Semiconductors are widely used in autonomous, electric, and networked vehicles. This is advancing the equipment market for semiconductor manufacture. For instance, traditional cars typically carry chips worth US$ 330, whereas hybrid electric vehicles can carry up to US$ 1,000 and USD 3,500 worth of electronics. Therefore, the market will rise due to the increasing use of semiconductors in autonomous and hybrid vehicles.
The fastest-growing industry is consumer electronics, which greatly aids in market growth. The primary reason behind this market's expansion is the rise of smartphones, which is expected to parallel population growth. For instance, subscriptions for smartphones continue to rise. In 2021, there were 6.3 billion, or roughly 77% of all mobile phone subscriptions. This is expected to rise to 7.8 billion by 2027, which represents 87% of all mobile subscribers.
The Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, mission-critical services, cloud solutions, and other technologies have increased wireless communication, ultra-fast speeds, low latency, and high dependability owing to the 5G network's penetration. For the smooth operation of the devices and networks, it is projected that this factor will benefit the expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the years to come. For instance, it is predicted that by 2027, there will be 6 billion 5G subscriptions worldwide.
𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭-𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬
The front-end equipment segment played a prominent role in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. In 2022, the segment accounted for over 74% of the market's overall revenue.
The front-end method is used to produce silicon wafers and for photolithography, deposition, etching, ion implantation, mechanical polishing equipment, and many other processes. The need for 200 mm silicon wafers has increased recently, and there is a significant demand for 300 mm silicon wafers globally. From 2017 to 2022, 200 mm fabs are prepared to add more than 600,000 wafers per month globally, according to SEMI. Furthermore, these developments will serve as key drivers for the market growth.
The rising need for front-end hardware is primarily caused by the growing need for highly efficient and packed semiconductors for GPUs, IoT devices, CPUs, and other devices.
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭
The Asia Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market. Several Asian countries dominate the manufacture of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, including China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and others.
China is a major contributor to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies. On the other hand, the Chinese government continues to place a high priority on the semiconductor sector as a source of technological leadership and economic growth. By 2030, it is projected to contribute about 40% of the new worldwide capacity.
A number of factors, including the region's strong industrial infrastructure, strong governmental support, technological developments, and the large presence of some of the top semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, have contributed to the market expansion.
For instance, in July 2023, officials from India and Japan met in New Delhi to discuss the possibility of working together in important fields like semiconductors and building reliable supply chains. By 2027, $35.9 billion in Japanese investment was the goal of the negotiations.
In addition, in August 2023, Foxconn spent Rs 5,000 crore (US$ 5000 Mn) in Karnataka for manufacturing facilities for phone enclosures and semiconductor equipment. Foxconn will launch two manufacturing projects, one of which will be a collaboration with the American company Applied Materials.
South Korea and other major foundry hubs are increasing investment and incentives in their individual industries. Additionally, the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy reported that by 2030, chip exports are projected to increase by a factor of two to reach USD 200 billion. All of these elements together, therefore, fuel market expansion in the area.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬
The intensity of competitiveness in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is moderately high. The significant capital expenditures and substantial R&D investments necessary to compete in the SME sector promote firm specialization. Applied Materials Inc., ASML Holding Semiconductor Company, and KLA Corporation are a few notable participants.
Applied Materials is one of the top companies in the semiconductor sector. The American business offers the necessary equipment, support, and software to make flat-panel computers, smartphones, television displays, and solar gadgets.
• Tokyo Electron Limited
• Lam Research Corporation
• Asml Holdings N.V.
• KLA-Tencor Corporation
• Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.
• Applied Materials Inc.
• Teradyne Inc.
• Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
• Plasma-Therm
• Rudolph Technologies, Inc
• Advantest Corporation
• Startup Ecosystem
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
By Type
• Front-end Equipment
• Backend Equipment
By Application
• Automation
• Chemical Control Equipment
• Gas Control Equipment
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
