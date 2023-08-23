New AI-Powered Tool is Set to Transform Legal Self-Representation
Pro Se Pro breaks down barriers to justice and fosters a more accessible and inclusive legal systemNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Pro Se Pro AI-powered tool, which is scheduled for beta launch on September 19, is poised to transform self-representation in the legal sector with cutting-edge generative AI and voice and speech capability.
Pro Se Pro’s proprietary two-stage Scenario Analyzer leverages the power of AI, particularly OpenAI’s GPT (the same Large Language Model that powers ChatGPT), to recommend legal strategies for pro se litigants with tailored learning sequences to support these strategies. By using voice and speech as primary inputs and outputs, the Scenario Analyzer mimics natural communication patterns, enhancing its usability and accessibility.
“Our mission is to empower individuals by providing them with the tools and knowledge needed to confidently navigate the legal realm without full-scale legal representation,” said Jerome W. Dewald, the head of Pro Se Pro. Dewald is general partner of the GPT3 Venture Fund and an AI practitioner with degrees in computer science and psychology from Michigan State University. With more than five decades of experience in computer system design, computer programming and legal self-representation, Dewald brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the company’s pioneering solutions. As a seasoned pro se litigant in both federal and state venues in New York, Michigan and Nevada, and a member of the New York City Bar Association, Dewald is uniquely positioned to understand the needs of pro se litigants, as well as the capabilities and limitations of Large Language Models to provide meaningful legal assistance to this underserved class of litigants.
Pro Se Pro's service not only offers comprehensive educational resources mimicking Ivy League law programs; it also offers pro se litigants with voice-powered AI tools to positively influence their legal journeys without the need of full-scale assistance from legal professionals. By mimicking the natural way people communicate, the Scenario Analyzer provides a user-friendly experience that guides people through intricate legal situations, producing a set of legal actions to be taken together with educational steps that support those actions without the need for full-scale legal assistance.
“As technology continues to revolutionize the legal industry, Pro Se Pro stands at the forefront of innovation, breaking down barriers to justice and fostering a more accessible and inclusive legal system,” Dewald said. “Pro Se Pro is poised to redefine the way individuals interact with the legal system.”
For more information about Pro Se Pro and its mission to democratize access to legal education and self-representation tools, visit pro-se.pro. For investors intrigued by the potential of AI-driven legal solutions, further information can be found at pro-se.pro/investors.
About Pro Se Pro
Pro Se Pro is a forward-thinking legal technology company dedicated to revolutionizing legal self-representation through AI-powered tools and resources. Founded by Jerome W. Dewald, a seasoned AI practitioner and entrepreneur, Pro Se Pro aims to empower pro se litigants, non-profit organizations and legal professionals with high-quality legal education and voice-powered tools. With a mission to increase access to justice and navigate the evolving legal landscape, Pro Se Pro is committed to transforming self-representation for the better.
