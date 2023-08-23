DataArt Joins the Payments Association

LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DataArt, a global software engineering firm, has announced its membership to The Payments Association, a leading community in payments. This marks an important achievement for the company, underscoring its continuous dedication to enhancing compliance measures and delivering top-notch solutions in the payments industry.

DataArt offering and what The Payments Association membership entails:

DataArt aims to solidify its role as a dependable ally for enterprises operating in the fintech and payments sectors through its membership in The Payments Association. The company's objective is to strengthen its position as a trusted partner by actively participating in industry collaboration, sharing best practices, and contributing to shaping the payments landscape in the UK and beyond. By joining the association, DataArt anticipates enhanced collaboration opportunities with esteemed payment industry leaders, fostering closer relationships and driving advancements in compliance and digital security measures.

Alexey Utkin, Head of Data and Analytics CoE, Principal Solutions Consultant, Finance Practice at DataArt said:

“We are very excited to join The Payments Association as this membership signifies our commitment to enrich the fintech landscape with advanced verification and compliance solutions for our clients. We are also looking forward to collaborating with other members of the association to further better payments industry standards and drive innovation together.”

The Payments Association brings together various industry stakeholders, including banks, payment service providers, technology companies, and regulators. Through its collaborative efforts, the association seeks to contribute to the promotion of secure, efficient, and innovative payment solutions while ensuring that the interest of consumers and businesses alike are safeguarded.

Guided by its commitment to progress, DataArt stands as the trusted technology partner for market leaders, such as Stripe and Adyen, among others, which further enhances the company’s key payment offerings and reinforces its position as a trusted innovator in the ever-evolving payment landscape.

The Payments Association’s mission

A 2008-, UK-founded payments community, The Payments Association currently operated communities in the UK, the EU, and Asia, helping approximately 300 companies enhance their commercial interests, address societal issues like financial exclusion, and evaluate new opportunities for payments innovation. The association seeks to empower the most influential payments community, where connections, collaboration, and learning help shape an industry that functions for all, collaborating with industry stakeholders of the likes of the Bank of England, the FCA, HM Treasury, the Payment Systems Regulator, Pay.UK, UK Finance, and Innovate Finance.

For more information, please visit https://thepaymentsassociation.org/

About DataArt

Founded in 1997, DataArt is a global software engineering firm that has continually evolved to become the trusted technology partner of market leaders. Led by our people-first principle, our world-class team designs and engineers data-driven, cloud-native solutions to create immediate and enduring business value. Through our 20+ domain-specific Labs dedicated to R&D and strategic innovation, we work together with our clients as partners for progress to ensure they stay on the leading edge.

Headquartered in New York City, DataArt is comprised of 5,700+ professionals across 20+ locations in the US, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, with clients including major global brands like Unilever, Priceline, Ocado Technology, and Flutter Entertainment. Recognized as a 2023 Newsweek Most Loved Global Workplace and 12 times as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company, we are proud of our reputation as a great place to work and partner to work with.

For more information, please visit www.dataart.com