Manscipated’s Recent Guides on Dr. Squatch and La Roche-Posay Go Viral Overnight
BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manscipated has grown to become the modern man's top-rated guide in terms of hygiene and grooming. Run by Mr. M, the portal provides guidance, tips, and education on what it takes to squeeze masculinity through all pores. From guides to recommendations, there’s something for everyone in there, regardless of personal interests.
Manscipated has recently released two guides with an in-depth analysis of a series of popular products, both of them gone viral overnight. Shared over 50,000 times since they went live, the guides analyze two brands with a top-notch reputation, Dr. Squatch and La Roche-Posay.
The first guide on La Roche-Posay tackles a sensitive topic in today’s grooming industry, the cruelty-free profile of the brand. Advertised to be a fully 100% natural brand, the company claims its products rely on natural ingredients with no animal origins.
Obviously, wellbeing enthusiasts couldn’t help but ask themselves, are these claims real? Boosting a brutally honest review on some of the brand’s top products, Manscipated analyzes the ingredients and offers an easy to understand conclusion, with no hidden fluff.
The guide also analyzes the necessity of using cruelty-free products in personal hygiene, as well as La Roche-Posay’s history with animal tests. It looks like claims about stopping such practices back in 1989 are actually real, with no actual evidence of being false.
The viral guide also assesses the importance of using cruelty-free products, as well as the benefits associated with such practices.
The second and more recent guide on Dr. Squatch follows a similar profile and raises a common question for men who care about their hygiene. Is Dr. Squatch actually safe? Are those ingredients natural and useful for the skin?
Most of the review revolves around one of Dr. Squatch’s top-rated products, a natural soap that comes as an alternative to the chemicals used in today’s cosmetics for men.
The review discloses all ingredients used in the miraculous soap, as well as how each of them can affect the human skin. Questions, tips, and potential concerns are also analyzed with the one and only purpose to help men make more informed decisions regarding their hygiene.
According to a spokesperson for Manscipated, “What we’re trying to do is educate the modern man. We know personal hygiene and available cosmetics for men can be extremely confusing. The market is highly varied these days, so men often feel overwhelmed when it comes to making smart decisions. We analyze top products, make recommendations, and offer viable reviews and guidance in this field."
This isn’t the first time Manscipated’s posts go viral overnight.
A few weeks ago, a different guide went viral for tackling a common problem among men these days, baldness.
The respective guide offered solutions and ideas for men dealing with thin hair, as well as potential scenarios for thinning hair and guidance regarding haircuts. The post was shared over 30,000 times in the first week since it went live.
The viral guide on La Roche-Posay's products is available at https://manscipated.com/is-la-roche-posay-cruelty-free.
