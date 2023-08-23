Global Manufacturing Analytics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Manufacturing Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the manufacturing analytics market research. As per TBRC’s manufacturing analytics market forecast, the manufacturing analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $27.27 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 22.8% through the forecast period.

An increase in the need for process optimization is expected to propel the growth of the manufacturing analytics market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest manufacturing analytics market share. Major players in the manufacturing analytics market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Alteryx Inc., Sisense Inc., Wipro Limited, Bridgei2i Analytics Solutions, Cisco Systems Inc., FICO (Fair, Isaac and Company), Domo Inc., Neubrain, Aegis Software.

Manufacturing Analytics Market Segments

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On Premise

3) By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Inventory Management, Supply Chain Optimization, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Pharmaceutical, Automobile, Heavy Metal and Machine Manufacturing, Other Industry Verticals

Manufacturing analytics refer to a statistical tool that aids in the rule-based analysis of manufacturing data and information, allowing users to better understand the process and hence enhance business operations and product quality. Manufacturing analytics enables to spot an issue before it occurs, which could have an impact on the product, yield, or cost. Manufacturing analytics is used to improve process efficiency and centralize production monitoring.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Manufacturing Analytics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

