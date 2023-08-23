Managed Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Managed Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Managed Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the managed services market. As per TBRC’s managed services market forecast, the managed services market size is predicted to reach a value of $417.53 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 10.0% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for secure IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the managed services market. North America is expected to hold the largest managed services market share. Major players in the managed services market include IBM, Fujitsu Global, Accenture, Atos SE, Cisco, DXC Technology Company, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Rackspace Technology, AT&T, Verizon, Dimension Data, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Ericsson, GTT Communications, NTT Data Inc., Happiest Minds, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia, CenturyLink, Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Capgemini, Business Technology Partners LLP, Deloitte AG, Secureworks.

Managed Services Market Segments

1) By Service Type: Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Data Center And IT Infrastructure Services, Managed Communication And Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Information Services, Other Service Types

2) By Deployment model: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organizational Sizes: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: BFSI, IT And Telecom, Retail And Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment, Other Applications

A managed service is any task that a third party handles, often in the context of business IT services. Managed services are a way to outsource general tasks to an expert to reduce costs, improve service quality, or free up internal teams to do work specific to the business. Managed services are cost-effective, provide more capability to company end-users, allow teams to focus on business core competencies, and allow in-house IT to focus on more strategic IT programs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Managed Services Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

