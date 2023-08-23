Managed Security Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Managed Security Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the managed security services market. As per TBRC’s managed security services market forecast, the managed security services market size is predicted to reach a value of $55.52 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.3% through the forecast period.

The rising instances of security breaches are expected to propel the growth of managed security services market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest managed security services market share. Major players in the managed security services market include International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Secureworks Inc., BT Managed Security Solutions, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Wipro Limited, Accenture plc, Symantec, DXC Technology Company.

Managed Security Services Market Segments

1) By Type: Network Security, Terminal Security, Application Security, Cloud Security

2) By Deployment Type: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Intrusion Detection and Prevention, Threat Prevention, Distributed Denial of Services, Firewall Management, End-Point Security, Risk Assesme

5) By End User: BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Other End Users

Managed security services are the services provided by third-party vendors as a proactive security measure, which is simple according to the need and ever-evolving security view of an organization

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

